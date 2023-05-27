Championship Playoff Final- The Tale Of The £170 Million Football Game

A place in the Premier League will be at stake when Coventry City will take on Luton Town in the Championship play-off final on Saturday. The winner of this particular match will join Burnley and Sheffield United who have already qualified to the top flight for next season. It stands out to be one of the most lucrative football game across the globe as this very game could drive huge revenue for the winning side.

Both Coventry and Luton haven't managed to secure promotion to the top tier in the last two decades as Coventry's last stint in the Premier League came back in 2001 while Luton plied their trade in 1992. Coventry got the better of Middlesbrough in the semifinal while Luton defeated Sunderland to book a place in the most coveted Championship play-off.

How much is the Championship Play-off final worth

Either Coventry or Luton could be guaranteed a whopping £170 million in revenue over the course of the next three seasons once they book a place in the Premier League. Lasting in the EPL for at least a season will ensure a sum to the tune of £90 million to the promoted club.

Relegated clubs are also entitled to Parachute Payments to ease their financial burden as Premier League pays a part of the broadcasting revenue to the club which gets demoted to the Championship. So if any of the aforementioned clubs fail to get their job done in the top flight they will get a slice of the Parachute Payments which results in 55 per cent of the central revenue system in year one and 45 per cent in year two.

Read More: Everton, Leicester City & Leeds United on the brink of relegation on EPL's final showdown

Clubs which manage to survive in the Premier League for more than one campaign are scheduled to get a third instalment of the payments. Also, a Premier League survival would mean an extra windfall of almost £100 million as the 17th team is awarded a slice of the central revenue.

So an unscathed season in the English top fight can generate a revenue stream of closer to £300 million which could boost and revamp a club's future very easily.