Chance The Rapper's Tweet On Manchester United And Glazers Takes Football Fans By storm

Earlier on Friday, American singer, Chance The Rapper, took to social media to voice his opinion on the Man United owners. In the aftermath of the European Super League drama, the 28-year-old simply posted "LUHG" on Twitter. The rapper's tweet quickly went viral and netizens were then curious to know if Chance The Rapper was a Man United fan.

What is LUHG? Chance The Rapper tweet on Man United owners goes viral

Man United fans have been vocal about their discontent with the club owners — the Glazers — for quite some time now. However, the recent Super League drama has appeared to escalate emotions among the Red Devils faithful. On Friday, Chance the Rapper tweeted "LUHG" which took Twitter by storm and several Man United fans were quick to like the rapper's post.

LUHG — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 23, 2021

LUHG is simply an acronym for "Love United Hate Glazers". However, some of the rapper's fans were surprised to know that he was a United fan. However, Chance The Rapper wasn't the only United fan who was furious with the club's owners.

yoooo whaatttt? Chance the rapper is a untied fan??? We really are the biggest club in the world. — bob marely (@bobmare84875802) April 23, 2021

Man United fans protest against club owners at training ground

Man United were one of the competition's 12 'founding clubs', but they withdrew from the project on Tuesday evening after severe backlash from fans. However, that was never going to be the end of it and the Red Devils faithful are now determined for there to change at the highest level of the club's hierarchy. The United fans want the Glazers gone and supporters arrived at United's training ground on Thursday at around 9 AM to protest against them, blocking both entrances at Carrington in the process.

The group of fans also unfurled banners that read '51% MUFC 20', 'We decide when you play' and 'Glazers Out'. The manager and others spoke to them and it was reported that the buildings were still secure. According to reports, the majority of players were not present at the time of the protests, as they were not due to arrive for training until 10 AM.

Solskjaer was there to communicate with the fans, though, and the Norwegian was actually opposed to the Glazers' takeover back in 2005. After being appointed as a patron of the Shareholders United group, Solskjaer said, "I am honoured. I think it is important that the club remains in the right hands. I am absolutely on the supporters' side and think the club is in very good hands as it is today. I am a United fan myself and only want what is best for the future."

Image Credits - AP