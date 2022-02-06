'Change Name Of Football,' Says Mourinho In Latest Outburst After Foul Given Against Roma

Frustrations continue to mount for Jose Mourinho and AS Roma after Nicolo Zaniolo's last-gasp goal was denied by a controversial decision made by the officials.

The Portuguese manager had an outburst after the game in his post-match interview as he claimed that his side was denied the winner because his team are not as big as other clubs in Serie A.

Jose Mourinho has an outburst in post-match interview

While speaking to DAZN after the AS Roma vs Genoa game, Jose Mourinho said, "If the referee made the right decision, then our sport that many years ago became the sport that people love, then this has changed. This is a different sport. A different sport. If that is a foul, then this is no longer football, we have to call it something else. We need a different name because it's a different sport."

Nicolo Zaniolo seemingly scored the winner for AS Roma towards the end of the match before a controversial VAR check chalked it off. As per the review, a foul was deemed in the build-up play by Tammy Abraham. As a result of the decision, the Portuguese manager was left fuming and made no hesitation to reveal his outburst.

“If the referee has made the right decision there, then our game, the game born years ago by the masses and then beloved around the world, has changed."

"If the referee made a mistake and disallowed the goal, he will be the first to be upset at getting it wrong, while for Roma it is deja vu, as this has already happened many times to us this season," added the 59-year old. "There is also a third option, which is that Roma are considered 'small' in the eyes of those who are powerful. I leave it there, as the Mourinho who arrived here seven months ago has a different profile to before."

As a result of the controversial referring decision, the AS Roma vs Genoa game ended in a goalless draw. And that was not it as Zaniolo was also sent off for disputing the officials' decision. The result leaves Mourinho's side in seventh place in the Serie A table with 39 points, just four points off fourth-placed Atalanta, who have played a game less.

