CHE Vs ARS Dream11: Chelsea Vs Arsenal Prediction, Team, Top Fantasy Picks

A London Derby awaits us on Wednesday as Chelsea square off against Arsenal in their upcoming Premier League clash on May 12. The English domestic League match will be played at Stamford Bridge with the kickoff scheduled for 8:15 PM BST (Thursday, May 13, 12: 45 AM IST). Let's have a look at the CHE vs ARS Dream11 team top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

CHE vs ARS Match Preview

Chelsea have been on a rich vein of form with the Blues’ cementing a spot in two finals since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel. The London Outfit will start the match brimming win confidence as they head into the game after recording a massive 1-2 over Premier League champions Manchester City last week. The hosts will be eager to build on their run and look to walk away with three points and move closer towards cementing a top-four spot in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Just like their opponents, Arsenal too will start the match following a string of impressive performances recording back-to-back wins over Newcastle United and West Brom in their recent outings. Heading into the game as the 9th ranked team on the league table, the Gunners have recorded 15 wins from 35 games while accumulating 52 points so far this season. The visitors will look to maintain their positive form and extend the 3-point gap separating them from 10th ranked Leeds United.

CHE vs ARS Playing 11

Chelsea- Edouard Mendy, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Kai Havertz

Arsenal- Bernd Leno, Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Gabriel Magalhaes, Rob Holding, Mohamed Elneny, Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette

CHE vs ARS Dream11 Top Picks

Captain -Kai Havertz or Alexandre Lacazette

Vice-Captain - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Callum Hudson-Odoi

CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Edouard Mendy

Defenders – Kieran Tierney, Ben Chilwell, Rob Holding, Reece James

Midfielders – Mason Mount, Martin Odegaard, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Strikers –Alexandre Lacazette, Kai Havertz, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

CHE vs ARS Dream11 Prediction

Thomas Tuchel's men start the match as absolute favourites and are expected to register a comprehensive win over Mikel Arteta's side on Wednesday.

Prediction- Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

Note: The above CHE vs ARS Dream11 prediction, CHE vs ARS Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs ARS Dream11 Team and CHE vs ARS Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result