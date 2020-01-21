CHE Vs ARS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Chelsea have endured mixed fortunes in their last few English Premier League outings but currently sit fourth in the Premier League standings with 39 points. They will host a new-look Arsenal squad under Mikel Arteta at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2019 (January 22, 2019 1:45 AM IST).

The Gunners look rejuvenated under Arteta and will pose a strong threat to Chelsea's top-four hopes on Tuesday night. Frank Lampard-led Chelsea have a rather below-par record on their home turf this season and have struggled against the big-six in the Premier League this season. Pressure will remain on the Blues to bag all three points in front of their home fans.

Chelsea will be without the services of Reece James, who suffered an injury in their 0-1 loss to Newcastle United last time out. Here is the CHE vs ARS Dream11 prediction along with possible starting line-ups for both teams.

Frank Lampard offers injury update ahead of Arsenal clash

Alonso, James and possible incomings were discussed in today's press conference...



Here's what Frank had to say! 👇 #CHEARS — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 20, 2020

CHE vs ARS Dream11 prediction

Chelsea possible playing 11: Kepa Arizzabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Kurt Zouma, Emerson, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Willian, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Arsenal possible playing 11: Bernd Leno, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Sokratis, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Lucas Torreira, Gabriel Martinelli, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette.

CHE vs ARS Dream11 team and prediction

Goalkeeper: Bernd Leno

Defenders: Ainsley Maitland-Niles, David Luiz, Antonio Rudiger, Emerson

Midfielders: Willian, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil, Jorginho

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (VC), Alexandre Lacazette (C)

Chelsea start the match as favourites against Arsenal.

Note - The CHE vs ARS Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

