CHE Vs AVL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Chelsea host Aston Villa on Monday, December 28 as the Blues of London aim to bounce back onto winning ways with a reunion on cards. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard will see his old teammate and former Chelsea captain John Terry in the opponent's dugout as Aston Villa’s assistant manager makes a trip with his squad to Stamford Bridge. The match is scheduled to kick off at 11:00 PM IST as we look at CHE vs AVL Dream11 prediction, CHE vs AVL match prediction, and other details of the game.

CHE vs AVL Dream11 team news

Chelsea's head coach Frank Lampard is expected to make quite a few changes given the congested list of fixtures. He is expected to chop and change the team as the match against Aston Villa be their second match in just two days. We expect mainstay Edouard Mendy to start between the goal. With Reece James and Ben Chilwell both featuring against Arsenal despite previous doubts on fitness, we expect the full-back duo to be rested with Azpilicueta and Emerson filling in. Antonio Rudiger is expected to be partnered next to Kurt Zouma as veteran defender Thiago Silva will be given some recovery time. We expect a whole new attack with Kai Havertz, Giroud and Hudson-Odoi coming in to allow some rest to other valuable Chelsea stars.

Aston Villa on the other hand will be without the services of centre-back Tyrone Mings following a sending off against Crystal Palace at the stroke of half-time. The Londoners will also face a Villa team without Ross Barkley as the Chelsea loanee cannot feature against the parent club. Dean Smith is not likely to make many changes as he is looking to start most of the players who took to the field during Aston Villa's 3-0 win against Crystal Palace.

CHE vs AVL playing 11

Aston Villa - Martinez, Grealish, Konsa, Taylor, Hause, Cash, El Ghazi, Luiz, Traore, Nakamba, Watkins

Chelsea - Mendy, Emerson, Azpilicueta, Kante, Rudiger, Zouma, Jorginho, Giroud, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic

CHE vs AVL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- E. Mendy

Defenders- Azpilicueta, Emerson, Hause, Cash

Midfielders- Traore, Pulisic, Havertz, Grealish

Strikers- Watkins, Giroud

CHE vs AVL Dream11 team top picks

Captain- Giroud or Grealish

Vice-Captain- E. Mendy or Watkins

CHE vs AVL match prediction

The absence of Tyrone Mings will be of great advantage for the Blues who will be looking to get back onto winning ways. We predict a comfortable Chelsea win. Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa

Note: The above CHE vs AVL Dream11 prediction, CHE vs AVL match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs AVL Dream11 team and CHE vs AVL playing 11 do not guarantee positive results