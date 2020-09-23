CHE Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Chelsea (CHE) will go up against Barnsley (BAR) in a third-round match of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM (IST) at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Both the teams would look to bounce back in the upcoming match as they both lost their previous matches. Chelsea lost to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, while Barnsley were bested by Reading.
Frank Lampard is expected to make a number of changes in his team as he earlier revealed that new signings Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva will face Barnsley in the upcoming match. Though Edouard Mendy will be out of the match, he will be replaced by Willy Caballero. Andreas Christensen will also be unavailable after his red card against Liverpool. Gerhard Struber’s Barnsley, on the other hand, will enter the stadium with no major changes.
Fans can play the CHE vs BAR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our CHE vs BAR Dream11 prediction and our CHE vs BAR Dream11 team.
César Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner
Mads Andersen, Luke Thomas, Conor Chaplin
Chelsea starts as favourites to win the match.
Note: The above CHE vs BAR Dream11 prediction, CHE vs BAR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs BAR Dream11 team and CHE vs BAR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
