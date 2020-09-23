CHE Vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Chelsea (CHE) will go up against Barnsley (BAR) in a third-round match of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:15 AM (IST) at Stamford Bridge in London, England. Both the teams would look to bounce back in the upcoming match as they both lost their previous matches. Chelsea lost to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, while Barnsley were bested by Reading.

Frank Lampard is expected to make a number of changes in his team as he earlier revealed that new signings Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva will face Barnsley in the upcoming match. Though Edouard Mendy will be out of the match, he will be replaced by Willy Caballero. Andreas Christensen will also be unavailable after his red card against Liverpool. Gerhard Struber’s Barnsley, on the other hand, will enter the stadium with no major changes.

Fans can play the CHE vs BAR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our CHE vs BAR Dream11 prediction and our CHE vs BAR Dream11 team.

CHE vs BAR live: CHE vs BAR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Thursday, September 24

Time: 12:15 am IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge in London, England

CHE vs BAR Dream11 prediction: Probable CHE vs BAR playing 11

Chelsea probable XI: Wilfredo Caballero, César Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Fikayo Tomori, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Kai Havertz, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Barnsley probable XI: Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Aapo Halme, Omar Ali, Killian Ludewig, Marcel Ritzmaier, Alex Mowatt, Ben Williams, Luke Thomas, Patrick Schmidt, Dominik Frieser

CHE vs BAR live: CHE vs BAR Dream11 team, top picks

CHE vs BAR live: Chelsea top picks

César Azpilicueta, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

CHE vs BAR live: Barnsley top picks

Mads Andersen, Luke Thomas, Conor Chaplin

CHE vs BAR Dream11 prediction: CHE vs BAR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper – Wilfredo Caballero

Defenders – César Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Ben Chilwell, Mads Andersen

Midfielders – Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech

Forwards – Timo Werner, Conor Chaplin, Tammy Abraham

CHE vs BAR live: CHE vs BAR Dream11 prediction

Chelsea starts as favourites to win the match.

Note: The above CHE vs BAR Dream11 prediction, CHE vs BAR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs BAR Dream11 team and CHE vs BAR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

