CHE Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chelsea will play against Burnley in the Premier League on January 11, 2020. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge. Let us look at the CHE vs BUR Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.

Also Read | Joao Felix needs time to adapt to Spanish football, feels Diego Simeone

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Match Schedule

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Date: Saturday, January 11, 2020

Time: 8.30 PM IST

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Match Preview

Chelsea are currently placed fourth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 36 points in 21 games. Burnley are 15th on the table with 24 points to their credit. Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are the top picks for Chelsea while James Tartowski and Ashley Burnes are the players to watch out for Burnley.

Also Read | Mo Salah takes a dig at the African football federation with a hilarious Instagram story

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Last five matches

Chelsea: DWLWL

Burnley: LLLWW

Also Read | Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool: From 'heavy metal football' to a well-oiled machine

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Teams

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Kert Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta (c), Reece James, Jorginho, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham, Cristian Pulisic, Willian

Burnley: Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee (c), Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Also Read | Sir Alex Ferguson bigger influence on English football than Guardiola: Solskjaer

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Captain and Vice-captain selection

Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta

Vice-captain: Ben Mee

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders: Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Willian, Mason Mount, Dwight McNeil

Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

CHE vs BUR Dream11 Prediction

Chelsea are the favourites to win the game against Burnley

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee any positive results in your games.

Also Read | Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy reveals that he has a football pitch in his house

Image courtesy- Chelsea website.