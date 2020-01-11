CHE Vs BUR Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Chelsea will play against Burnley in the Premier League on January 11, 2020. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge. Let us look at the CHE vs BUR Dream11 Match schedule, preview, predictions and other details for the match.
All eyes on #CHEBUR! pic.twitter.com/DWO1hkFZKM— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 10, 2020
Venue: Stamford Bridge
Date: Saturday, January 11, 2020
Time: 8.30 PM IST
Chelsea are currently placed fourth on the Premier League points table, having bagged 36 points in 21 games. Burnley are 15th on the table with 24 points to their credit. Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham are the top picks for Chelsea while James Tartowski and Ashley Burnes are the players to watch out for Burnley.
Chelsea: DWLWL
Burnley: LLLWW
Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger, Kert Zouma, Cesar Azpilicueta (c), Reece James, Jorginho, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kante, Tammy Abraham, Cristian Pulisic, Willian
Burnley: Nick Pope, Phil Bardsley, James Tarkowski, Ben Mee (c), Charlie Taylor, Robbie Brady, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork, Dwight McNeil, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes
Captain: Cesar Azpilicueta
Vice-captain: Ben Mee
Goalkeeper: Kepa Arrizabalaga
Defenders: Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta
Midfielders: Willian, Mason Mount, Dwight McNeil
Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes
Chelsea are the favourites to win the game against Burnley
