CHE Vs EVE Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Matchday 27 of the English Premier League has London giants Chelsea taking on Merseyside outfit Everton on Monday. The PL clash is set to be played at Stamford Bridge on March 8 with the kickoff scheduled for 11:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the CHE vs EVE Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, alongside a few other details of this encounter.

CHE vs EVE live: CHE vs EVE Dream11 match preview

After the sacking of Frank Lampard, the Blues of London have managed to pull off quite an amazing run and have bounced back in the domestic league with style. Chelsea registered a massive 1-0 win over Merseyside rivals Liverpool in their previous midweek PL clash which saw them maintain their unbeaten run under new manager Thomas Tuchel intact. Currently undefeated in 10 games across all competitions, the London outfit are slotted fourth on the Premier League table with 47 points from 27 games. They will be aiming to bridge the 6-point gap which separates them from third-ranked Leicester City as the Blues look to cement a top-four slot for themselves.

Everton on the other hand have been one of the most improved team from last season under Carlo Ancelotti as they see themselves currently occupy the 5th position in the Premier League standings. The Merseyside outfit is on a mini-run having won the last three Premier League matches against Liverpool, Southampton, and most recently, West Brom. With just one point away from matching Chelsea's tally, the Toffees will be aiming to continue on their winning momentum and will look to register their fourth straight win on their visit to London.

CHE vs EVE Playing 11

Chelsea- Edouard Mendy; Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Olivier Giroud

Everton- Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Allan, Gylfi Sigurdsson, James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

CHE vs EVE Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Edouard Mendy

Defenders - Lucas Digne, Reece James, Ben Godfrey, Ben Chilwell,

Midfielders - Gylfi Sigurdsson, Mason Mount, James Rodriguez

Strikers - Timo Werner, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Olivier Giroud

CHE vs EVE Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Mason Mount

Vice-Captain- Timo Werner or James Rodriguez

CHE vs EVE Match Prediction

Both teams are set to lock horns in what is going to be a thrilling encounter. Given the current form of both teams, it is very difficult to state a clear winner. However, we expect Chelsea to continue on their unbeaten run and eke out a narrow victory at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Chelsea 2-1 Everton

Note: The above CHE vs EVE Dream11 prediction, CHE vs EVE Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs EVE Dream11 Team and CHE vs EVE Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.