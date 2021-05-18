CHE Vs LEI Dream11: Chelsea Vs Leicester City Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Matchday 37 of the ongoing Premier League season sees Chelsea host Leicester City in their upcoming Premier League match on Tuesday, May 18. The English domestic league fixture will be played at Stamford Bridge with the kickoff scheduled for 8:15 PM BST(Wednesday, May 19, 12:45 AM IST). Let's have a look at the CHE vs LEI Dream11 team, top picks, along with other details of this encounter.

No time to dwell. We'll be ready for Leicester tomorrow.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/eGL77Tto3Z — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 17, 2021

CHE vs LEI Match Preview

Fourth-ranked Chelsea failed to move above Leicester City on the points table following their shocking 1-0 loss to London rivals in the Premier League last week as the blues of London find themselves trailing the FA Cup winners by just two points. With just two matches left in the Premier League, both teams will be eager to walk away with three points and move closer to ensuring Champions League football for their team before heading into the final matchday of the season a week later.

CHE vs LEI Playing 11

Chelsea- Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz

Leicester City- Kasper Schmeichel, Timothy Castagne, Caglar Soyuncu, Wesley Fofana, Marc Albrighton, Luke Thomas, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Kelechi Iheanacho, Jamie Vardy

CHE vs LEI Dream11 Top Picks

Captain -Jamie Vardy or Mason Mount

Vice-Captain -Kai Havertz or Kelechi Iheanacho

CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper –Edouard Mendy

Defenders – Cesar Azpilicueta, Timothy Castagne, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana,

Midfielders – Reece James, Youri Tielemans, Mason Mount

Strikers – Kelechi Iheanacho, Kai Havertz, Jamie Vardy

CHE vs LEI Dream11 Prediction

Leicester City got the better of Chelsea last week which led to the Foxes winning their first FA Cup on Saturday. While Brendan Rodgers & co. will be aiming to continue on their stellar record against the London outfit this season, Thomas Tuchel's men will be eager to get their revenge on Tuesday. The Blues of London will also cement a slot for themselves in the top four of the Premier League before heading into the final matchday of the competition. Both teams are expected to play out a thrilling encounter. We predict Chelsea to edge out a narrow win over the Foxes at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

Note: The above CHE vs LEI Dream11 prediction, CHE vs LEI Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs LEI Dream11 Team and CHE vs LEI Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result