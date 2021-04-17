CHE Vs MCI Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News, FA Cup 2021 Semi-final Preview

Chelsea square off against Manchester City in their upcoming FA Cup semi-final clash on Saturday as both teams lock horns at the iconic Wembley Stadium. The FA Cup clash is set to be played on Saturday, April 17 with the kickoff scheduled for 10:00 pm according to IST. Let's have a look at the CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team, top picks, and other match details of this clash.

Dream11 FA Cup semi-final team: CHE vs MCI match preview

Chelsea and Manchester City have been two teams to watch out for in the ongoing Premier League season as both the outfits have managed to pull together a string of impressive performances in recent times. While Pep Guardiola's men are the favourites to walk away with the Premier League title, Chelsea have turned themselves into a resurgent force under Thomas Tuchel. The Blues have suffered only 1 league defeat since the German tactician's arrival in England

Both the teams will be heading into the match after a contrasting run of results in their midweek UEFA Champions League matches. Chelsea suffered a narrow 0-1 loss against Porto in the second leg while Man City managed to record a 2-1 win over Borussia Dortmund during their trip to Germany. However, both the teams have qualified for the final four of the UEFA Champions League with the Blues of London set to take on Real Madrid while the Manchester outfit square off against French giants Paris Saint Germain.

CHE vs MCI Playing 11 (likely)

Chelsea- Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz.

Manchester City- Zack Steffen, Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Raheem Sterling.

CHE vs MCI Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Kai Havertz or Kevin De Bruyne

Vice-Captain- Raheem Sterling or Mason Mount

CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders – Ben Chilwell, Joao Cancelo, Reece James, Ruben Dias

Midfielders – Kevin De Bruyne (C), Christian Pulisic, Ilkay Gundogan, Mason Mount

Strikers – Kai Havertz (VC), Raheem Sterling

CHE vs MCI Dream11 Prediction

We expect Chelsea to be the winner as per the CHE vs MCI match.

Prediction- Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

Note: The above CHE vs MCI Dream11 prediction, CHE vs MCI Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs MCI Dream11 Team and CHE vs MCI Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.