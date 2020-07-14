CHE Vs NOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Live

Chelsea host Norwich in their Matchday 36 clash of Premier League 2019-20 season at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night. The Frank Lampard-led side were riding high on momentum until they travelled to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on Matchday 35. The Chris Wilder-led side completely rattled the Blues with a 3-0 win and left a major dent in their Champions League football dreams. Nevertheless, Chelsea have been handed a boost in the top 4 race as rivals Leicester City and Manchester United dropped points as well.

Chelsea have retained their third place in the points table and the clash against Norwich will be very crucial for Frank Lampard's team. On the other hand, Norwich have nothing to fight for as they have already been relegated for the next season. Daniel Farke's team finished last in the points table with just 5 wins in 35 games played and a total of 21 games played. However, Norwich will look to spoil Chelsea's party in tonight's clash.

The CHE vs NOR live match will commence on Tuesday, July 14 (Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 12:45 AM IST).

CHE vs NOR Dream11 team

CHE vs NOR Dream11 team: Frank Lampard's presser before the game

CHE vs NOR Dream11 top picks

Willian (Captain) Christian Pulisic (Vice-captain) César Azpilicueta Teemu Pukki Todd Cantwell Emiliano Buendia

CHE vs NOR Dream11 prediction: CHE vs NOR Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

CHE vs NOR Dream11 prediction

Chelsea : Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma, César Azpilicueta, Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Willian, Christian Pulisic

: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma, César Azpilicueta, Reece James, Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount, Ross Barkley, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Olivier Giroud, Willian, Christian Pulisic Norwich City: Tim Krul, Ben Godfrey, Grant Hanley, Jamal Lewis, Max Aarons, Ondrej Duda, Adam Idah, Kenny McLean, Alexander Tettey, Teemu Pukki, Todd Cantwell

Our CHE vs NOR Dream11 prediction is that Chelsea will win this match, considering their form.

