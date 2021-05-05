CHE Vs RM Dream11: Chelsea Vs Real Madrid Prediction, Team And Fantasy Top Picks

2012 UEFA Champions League winners Chelsea will take on 13-time UCL champions Real Madrid in what promises to be a scintillating semi-final second leg tie. The match will be played at Stamford Bridge with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 PM local time on Wednesday, May 5 (12:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 6). Here is our CHE vs RM Dream11 prediction, top picks and our CHE vs RM Dream11 team.

CHE vs RM preview

The first leg of the Champions League semi-final tie between Chelsea and Real Madrid ended in a 1-1 draw. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for the Blues as he scored a wonderful goal past Thibaut Courtois. However, that was not enough to win Chelsea the tie as Karim Benzema scored an outstanding equalizer to keep Real Madrid's hopes of winning a fourteenth UCL title alive.

"We will try to push the self confidence to the maximum." ðŸ‘Š



ðŸ“² More from Thomas Tuchel ahead of tonight's #UCL game against Real Madrid in our exclusive interview on the 5th Stand app. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 5, 2021

When it comes to the recent form of both sides there is little to choose as both teams have been in stunning form. Thomas Tuchel's men arrive into this game on the back of a brilliant run as they have just conceded defeat in two games from their previous 23 (15W 6D). Moreover, the Blues have kept a staggering 17 clean sheets.

On the other hand, Real Madrid are on a similar run themselves as they have not lost a game in their last 19 (13W 6D). Zinedine Zidane's side have not lost a game since the beginning of February. Furthermore, Madrid have kept five clean sheets in their last six games in all competitions.

CHE vs RM predicted starting line-ups

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Antonio Rudiger, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho; Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Sergio Ramos, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos; Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

CHE vs RM top picks

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta

Real Madrid: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Toni Kroos

CHE vs RM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defenders: Ben Chilwell, Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Ramos, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger

Midfielders: Christian Pulisic, Marco Asensio, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric

Forwards: Karim Benzema

CHE vs RM Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the two teams, our prediction is that Chelsea will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above CHE vs RM Dream11 prediction, CHE vs RM match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs RM Dream11 team and CHE vs RM Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.