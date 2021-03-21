CHE Vs SHF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Playing 11s, FA Cup 2021 Match Preview

Chelsea welcome Sheffield United in their upcoming FA Cup quarter-final match on Sunday, March 20. The quarter-final clash is set to take place at Stamford Bridge on March 21 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at the CHE vs SHF Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of the CHE vs SHF live clash.

CHE vs SHF live: CHE vs SHF Dream11 match preview

The Blues of London are flying high in recent matches under Thomas Tuchel as they are undefeated in their last 13 games. While conceding just two goals and keeping 11 clean sheets under the new manager, the London outfit have been defensively solid and will walk into the match after registering a comprehensive victory Atletico Madrid, which helped them qualify for the last eight in the Champions League. After managing to tackle teams like Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Everton, Tottenham, and Manchester United in recent times, the Blues will be brimming with confidence and start this quarter-final tie as absolute favorites.

Sheffield United, on the other hand, have parted ways with first-team manager Chris Wilder after a stint of poor performances. Paul Heckingbottom has been appointed as the interim manager and will face a major task in trying to help the visitors take on a high-flying Chelsea outfit. Walking into the match following twin losses against Southampton and Leicester City, Sheffield United will be itching to shrug off their poor form and look to give the London outfit a tough competition in the FA Cup,

CHE vs SHF Playing 11 (predicted)

Chelsea- Kepa Arrizabalaga, Kurt Zouma, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta, Callum Hudson Odoi, Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud/

Sheffield United- Aaron Ramsdale, Enda Stevens, Chris Basham, Kean Bryan, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Jayden Bogle, Max Lowe, Billy Sharpe, Oliver Burke.

CHE vs SHF Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Kepa Arrizabalaga

Defenders – Jayden Bogle, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kean Bryan

Midfielders - Mason Mount, John Fleck, Christian Pulisic, John Lundstram, Callum Hudson Odoi,

Strikers - Oliver Burke, Olivier Giroud

CHE vs SHF Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Olivier Giroud

Vice-Captain- Christian Pulisic

CHE vs SHF Match Prediction

Sheffield United have conceded seven goals while failing to find the back of in their last two matches. They face a tough challenge in a resurgent Chelsea side who will be itching to take another positive step forward and continue on their fantastic run as Thomas Tuchel eyes his first trophy in England. We expect the Blues to walk register a routine victory and qualify for the semi-finals of the FA Cup with great ease.

Prediction- Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield United

Note: The above CHE vs SHF Dream11 prediction, CHE vs SHF Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs SHF Dream11 Team and CHE vs SHF Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.