CHE VS WHU Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Premier League Match Preview

Chelsea take on West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in their next Premier League game. The match is scheduled to be played on Monday, December 21, with kick-off at 1:30 AM IST. Let's have a look at CHE vs WHU Dream11 prediction, CHE vs WHU Match prediction, and other details of the game.

Chelsea walk into the London derby after two back to back losses in the Premier League. While Everton handed the blues a 1-0 defeat at Goodinson Park, Wolves struck twice in the second half to hand Chelsea their second defeat last week. Currently, the Blues are slotted eighth on the Premier League table and will look at tonight's clash as an important match to get those three crucial points for themselves.

West Ham on the other hand walk into tonight's game following a 1-1 draw against Crytal Palace. Currently slotted 10th on the PL table, only a single point separates them from their tonight's opponents and they will aim to get the better of Frank Lampard's side in the London Derby.

CHE vs WHU Dream11 Team News

Chelsea will be happy to see Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech who might be in contention for tonight's game. The duo trained with the first team on Friday and could get some minutes off the bench against West Ham. WIth Reece James likely to be rested following news on his scans, we expect club captain Cesar Azpilicueta to fill in at the right-back position.

David Moyes on the other hand will question the availability of Jarrod Bowen and left-back Aaron Cresswell. However, the duo is expected to clear off all the fitness doubts as both the players are likely to feature in tonight's clash. Apart from Arthur Masuaku the west ham manager has an otherwise fully fit squad available in contention.

CHE vs WHU playing 11

CHE: Mendy, Azpilicueta, T. Silva, Kurt Zouma, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Pulisic, Giroud, Timo Werner

WHU: Fabianski, Coufal, Aaron Cresswell, Ogbonna, Diop, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Benrahma, Sebastian Haller

CHE vs WHU Dream11 prediction

Goalkeeper- E. Mendy

Defenders- K. Zouma, B. Chilwell, A. Cresswell

Midfielders- Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice

Forwards - Sebastian Haller, Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic

CHE vs WHU match prediction

Chelsea will look at tonight's London Derby as an opportunity to build momentum with matches against Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester City coming up for Frank Lampard's team. However, West Ham United will aim to extend Chelsea's losing streak and walk away with 3 points. Prediction- Chelsea 2-0 West Ham United.

Note: The above CHE vs WHU Dream11 prediction, CHE vs WHU Dream11 team, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs WHU Dream11 team and CHE vs WHU playing 11 do not guarantee positive results.