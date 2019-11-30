The Debate
CHE Vs WHU Dream11 Prediction, Team News And Top Picks From The Premier League

Football News

Chelsea are currently on the fourth spot on the table with 8 wins in 13 game and a total of 26 points to their name. Read more for CHE vs WHU Dream11 top picks

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
che vs whu dream11

Chelsea host West Ham United for their Matchday 14 clash in the Premier League 2019-20 season. Chelsea are currently on the fourth spot on the table with 8 wins in 13 games and a total of 26 points to their name (D2 L3). The Frank Lampard-led side have managed to bag four wins in 5 games. The only loss came in their Matchday 13 clash against Manchester City (2-1).

Chelsea have found the net 28 times in the Premier League and have conceded 19 goals (GD 9). As for West Ham United, they are on the 17th-spot of the table with just three wins in 13 games (L6 D4). They have a total of 13 points in the season with a GD of (-7). The match is scheduled on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 8:30 PM (IST) at Stamford Bridge. Here's the CHE vs WHU Dream11 prediction. 

Also Read | Unai Emery Sacked: Fans React Sharply To Arsenal Manager Being Finally Shown The Door

CHE vs  WHU Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper
L Fabianski (WHU) (Points: 21.5)

Defenders

C Azpilicueta (CHE) (Points: 15)
A Cresswell (WHU) (Points: 23.5)
A Ogbonna (WHU) (Points: 18.5)
K Zouma (CHE) (Points: 44.5)

Midfielders

C Pulisic (CHE) (Points: 78)
William (CHE) (Points: 44.5)
F Anderson (WHU) (Points: 22.5)
N Kante (CHE) (Points: 35)

Forwards

S Haller (WHU) (Points: 21)
M Batshuayi (CHE) (Points: 9)

Also Read | Hyderabad Vs Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC Respectable But Hyderabad Not Afraid, Phil Brown Says

CHE vs WHU Dream11 team 

Chelsea's Predicted XI

  1. Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Tomori, Emerson; Kovacic, Jorginho; Willian, Kante, Pulisic; Batshuayi

  2. Unavailable: Van Ginkel (Injured), Loftus-Cheek (Injured), Rudiger (Injured)
  3. Doubtful: Barkley (Injured), Abraham (Injured), Hudson-Odoi (Injured)

Also Read | Hyderabad Vs Bengaluru: Carles Cuadrat Thinks Hyderabad Will Be A Tough Opponent To Beat

West Ham United's Predicted XI

  1. Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Roberto; Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Rice; Antonio, Snodgrass, Yarmolenko; Haller
  2. Unavailable: Fabianski (Injured), Lanzini (Injured), Diop (Suspended)

Also Read | Everton's Andre Gomes Gets Tons Of Messages From Fans Wishing Him A Speedy Recovery

