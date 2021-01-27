CHE Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Premier League Match Preview

Chelsea’s post-Lampard era is set to begin as the Blues play their first match under new head coach Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday. Chelsea take on Wolves in their next Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on January 27 with the match slated to kick off at 11:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at CHE vs WOL Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and other details of this game.

Despite being in the race to fight for the Premier League title, the Blues have faltered since their loss to Everton and gone through a roller-coaster ride in their ongoing Premier League campaign. From title contenders to now battling out for a top 4 spot, the Blues have made a major change as they parted ways with club legend and former head coach, Frank Lampard, on Monday.

They now start off a new era under Thomas Tuchel as the Blues look to turn their fortunes around. Currently, Chelsea are slotted 10th in the Premier League table. With 29 points to their name from 19 games, the Blues are just 6 points away from a top-four spot and will be aiming to shrug off their last loss against Leicester City and hope to get a positive result on Wednesday.

Just like Chelsea, Wolves have failed to play up to their best potential with a string of inconsistent performances leaving the Midlands club struggling at the 14th place in the Premier League standings. With just 22 points from 19 games, Nuno Espirito Santo's side has registered six wins, four draws, and nine losses in the ongoing season. Surprisingly Wolves' last Premier League victory came over a month ago when they took on Frank Lampard's Chelsea at the Molineux Stadium on December 15. Wolves came back and managed to edge out a narrow 2-1 victory back then and will be hoping to get back to winning ways soon.

CHE vs WOL Playing 11

Chelsea- Mendy, Chilwell, Rudiger, Silva, Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Havertz, Mount, Pulisic, Ziyech, Werner

Wolves- Patricio, Saiss, Coady, Semedo, Boly, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves, Neto, Traore, Silva

CHE vs WOL Dream11 team

Goalkeeper- E. Mendy

Defenders- B. Chilwell, R. Saiss, C. Azpilicueta, R. Semedo

Midfielders- J. Moutinho, H. Ziyech, L. Dendoncker, M. Mount, A. Traore

Strikers- T. Werner

CHE vs WOL Dream11 team: Top Picks

Captain- A. Traore or T. Werner

Vice-Captain- L. Dendoncker or M. Mount

CHE vs WOL Match Prediction

We predict Chelsea to edge out a narrow win as Thomas Tuchel aims to start off his managerial career at Chelsea with a win.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Wolves

Note: The above CHE vs WOL Dream11 prediction, CHE vs WOL Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The CHE vs WOL Dream11 Team and CHE vs WOL Playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.