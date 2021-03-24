CHE-W Vs WOL-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Women's Champions League Preview

Chelsea Women take on VFL Wolfsburg Women in their upcoming Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. The first leg of this Champions League last-eight clash is set to be played at the Szusza Ferenc Stadium on March 24 with the kickoff scheduled for 9:30 PM according to IST. Let’s have a look at the CHE-W vs WOL-W Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other details of this match.

CHE-W vs WOL-W live: CHE-W vs WOL-W Dream11 match preview

Chelsea Women are flying high in the Women Super League and will walk into this match brimming with confidence following their four-match winning streak. The London outfit has recorded 14 wins while drawing two and losing one of its 17 league matches so far. Pocketing 44 points so far, Emma Hayes’ side are at the top of their domestic league campaign and will head into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League after knocking out Atletico Madrid n the round of 16. The English recorded a comfortable 3-1 aggregate by winning their first round of 16 home leg and later went on to play out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

VfL Wolfsburg on the other hand record 2-0 wins against LSK Kvinner across both the legs in their previous European cup matches to advance from the round of 16 stages and enter the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. Just like their opponents, the German outfit has been exceeding expectations in their respective domestic league as they find themselves slotted second in the League table, just five points below Bayern Munich Women. Heading into the match following a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, the visitors will be hopeful of picking up crucial away goals before playing the English side in the second leg on home turf.

CHE-W vs WOL-W Dream11 Team: CHE-W vs WOL-W Playing 11

Goalkeeper - A. Berger

Defenders – L. Oberdorf, M. Bright, L. Goessling, J. Andersson

Midfielders - Z. Jakabfi, F. Kirby, A. Popp

Strikers - B. England, K. Saevik, S. Kerr

CHE-W vs WOL-W Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain - S. Kerr or K. Saevik

Vice-Captain - F. Kirby or Z. Jakabfi

CHE-W vs WOL-W Match Prediction

We expect both teams to play out a thrilling encounter as they will look to maximise their advantage in the first leg before playing the reverse fixture. It is very difficult to predict a sure-shot outcome of this clash, given the excellent form of both teams. We expect the first leg of the EUEFA Champions league quarter-final between Chelsea Women and Wolfsburg Women to end in a draw as both teams are likely to cancel each other out across the 90 minutes.

Prediction- Chelsea Women 1-1 VfL Wolfsburg Women

