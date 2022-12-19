'Check Back With Me In 7 Years': Fan's Outrageous Lionel Messi Prediction Goes Viral

While seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi grabbed all the headlines for finally getting his hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy, a social media user gained immense traction for one of their posts, in which they made an outrageous prediction that turned out to be spot on. As seen in the Tweet below, the individual had predicted that December 18 would be the day when Messi's dream of winning the FIFA World Cup would finally come true.

December 18, 2022. 34 year old Leo Messi will win the World Cup and become the greatest player of all times. Check back with me in 7 years. — José Miguel Polanco (@josepolanco10) March 20, 2015

Lionel Messi may have just settled GOAT debate with FIFA World Cup win

There indeed may never again be a player like Lionel Messi who won the hearts of not just Argentinians but fans around the world for his brilliant display both on and off the pitch. The 35-year-old is indeed once in a generation player who has won it all, both at the club and international level. Alongside his seven Ballon d'Ors, Messi now has also added a FIFA World Cup among several other individual and team trophies he has won during the course of his glittering career.

After not being nominated for the Ballon d'Or award for the first time in over a decade earlier this year, Messi may have just ended 2022 in the best fashion possible. And it is not just the 35-year-old getting his hands on the FIFA World Cup trophy, but him guiding the Argentina team to the title.

After entering the FIFA World Cup 2022 with just six goals in the previous four editions of the tournament he competed in, Messi more than doubled that tally by adding seven goals in this year's competition itself. The PSG forward also provided three assists to cap off his best performance at a World Cup.

As for his performance in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France, Messi scored a brace and also converted his spot-kick in the all-important penalty shootout to help Argentina pick up a 4-2 win on penalties (scores were tied at 3-3 after extra time). And that is not it, as he was also actively involved in Argentina's other goal scored by Angel di Maria. It was Messi who began the move before Alexis Mac Allister provided the assist with di Maria putting the ball in the back of the net.