Check Full List Of Top Scorers, Assists & Most Clean Sheets As World Cup Group Stage Ends

South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 to advance to the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Despite the loss, Portugal topped the Group H points table to book a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, Uruguay beat Ghana in the second Group H match but failed to qualify for the next stage on total goals scored.
The Group G fixture between Serbia and Switzerland ended with the latter winning the game 3-2 and qualifying for the last 16. Brazil lost to Cameroon in the other Group G match but still advanced to the next stage as the side finished on top of the points table.
Spanish player Alvaro Morata, Netherlands's Cody Gakpo, Enner Valencia of Ecuador, French international Kylian Mbappe, and England's Marcus Rashford are all level at 3 goals each. They are leading the goal-scoring chart at the FIFA World Cup 2022.
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|Alvaro Morata
|Spain
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|3
|Enner Valencia
|Ecuador
|3
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|3
|Marcus Rashford
|England
|3
England captain Harry Kane is on top of the list when it comes to providing the most number of assists at the ongoing World Cup. Kane has three assists to his name. Andrija Zivkovic, Bruno Fernandes, Davy Klaassen, and Dusan Tadic are level at 2 assists each.
|Player
|Country
|Assists
|Harry Kane
|England
|3
|Andrija Zivkovic
|Serbia
|2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|2
|Davy Klaassen
|Netherlands
|2
|Dusan Tadic
|Serbia
|2
A total of 11 players have secured two clean sheets each at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Brazil's Alisson, Belgium's Thibaut Courtois, and Jordan Pickford of England are on the list of players with the most number of clean sheets at the Qatar World Cup.
|Player
|Country
|Clean sheets
|Alisson
|Brazil
|2
|Thibaut Courtois
|Belgium
|2
|Aymen Dahmen
|Tunisia
|2
|Dominik Livakovic
|Croatia
|2
|Emiliano Martinez
|Argentina
|2
|Andries Noppert
|Netherlands
|2
|Jordan Pickford
|England
|2
|Sergio Rochet
|Uruguay
|2
|Mathew Ryan
|Australia
|2
|Wojciech Szczesny
|Poland
|2
|Matt Turner
|United States
|2
