Check Full List Of Top Scorers, Assists & Most Clean Sheets As World Cup Group Stage Ends

South Korea defeated Portugal 2-1 to advance to the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Despite the loss, Portugal topped the Group H points table to book a spot in the knockout stage of the tournament. Meanwhile, Uruguay beat Ghana in the second Group H match but failed to qualify for the next stage on total goals scored.

The Group G fixture between Serbia and Switzerland ended with the latter winning the game 3-2 and qualifying for the last 16. Brazil lost to Cameroon in the other Group G match but still advanced to the next stage as the side finished on top of the points table.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Most goals

Spanish player Alvaro Morata, Netherlands's Cody Gakpo, Enner Valencia of Ecuador, French international Kylian Mbappe, and England's Marcus Rashford are all level at 3 goals each. They are leading the goal-scoring chart at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Player Country Goals Alvaro Morata Spain 3 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 3 Enner Valencia Ecuador 3 Kylian Mbappe France 3 Marcus Rashford England 3

FIFA World Cup 2022: Most assists

England captain Harry Kane is on top of the list when it comes to providing the most number of assists at the ongoing World Cup. Kane has three assists to his name. Andrija Zivkovic, Bruno Fernandes, Davy Klaassen, and Dusan Tadic are level at 2 assists each.

Player Country Assists Harry Kane England 3 Andrija Zivkovic Serbia 2 Bruno Fernandes Portugal 2 Davy Klaassen Netherlands 2 Dusan Tadic Serbia 2

FIFA World Cup 2022: Most clean sheets

A total of 11 players have secured two clean sheets each at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Brazil's Alisson, Belgium's Thibaut Courtois, and Jordan Pickford of England are on the list of players with the most number of clean sheets at the Qatar World Cup.

Player Country Clean sheets Alisson Brazil 2 Thibaut Courtois Belgium 2 Aymen Dahmen Tunisia 2 Dominik Livakovic Croatia 2 Emiliano Martinez Argentina 2 Andries Noppert Netherlands 2 Jordan Pickford England 2 Sergio Rochet Uruguay 2 Mathew Ryan Australia 2 Wojciech Szczesny Poland 2 Matt Turner United States 2

Image: AP