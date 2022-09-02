The summer transfer window 2022 came to a close on Thursday night, following three months of high-intense wheeling and dealing. While Premier League clubs spent millions to buy some of the biggest players in the world, LaLiga giants Barcelona alongside a few top teams from Bundesliga, and Serie A also made a few big money signings. According to Transfermarkt, the EPL teams have spent over £1.7billion in this year’s summer transfer window.

As reported by Metro, this season’s total money spent on transfers is more than last year’s, £1.44billion but is less than the £1.86billion that was spent by clubs in the 2017/18 season. The report also claims that EPL club Chelsea spent the maximum money this year, with a sum amounting to £258.5m for the acquisition of players. The club announced the arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the final day of the transfer window, having already roped in Wesley Fofana from Leicester City for a deal worth £85.3m and Marc Cucurella for £55m.

'Antony to Manchester United' becomes the most-expensive signing of the summer

Chelsea also received a much-needed boost, courtesy of the high-profile signings of Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. Meanwhile, Manchester United roped in Antony for a mammoth 95 million euros, which makes him the most expensive player to be sold in the summer transfer window of 2022. Antony also became United’s second-most expensive signing ever after Paul Pogba.

At the same time, Barcelona roped in the Ballon d’Or 2021 runners-up, Robert Lewandowski this summer, alongside other top players like Raphinha, and Jules Kounde, among others. It is pertinent to mention that, Casemiro to United, Erling Haaland to Manchester City, was also part of the summer transfer window. Tottenham Hotspur reportedly spent £150million on new talent, while Nottingham Forest spent over £140million. United, Newcastle, Arsenal and Wolves are the other top Premier League teams to spend over £140million in the transfer window. Having said that, here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive signings of this summer.

Top-spenders of summer transfer window