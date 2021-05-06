Chelsea Become First Club Ever To Reach The UCL Final And UWCL Final In The Same Season

Thomas Tuchel's dream run as a Chelsea boss continues as the Premier League giants clinched a place in the Champions League final on Wednesday night. The Blues defeated Real Madrid 4-1 on aggregate to set up an all-English final against Manchester City later this month. The Man City vs Chelsea final will be the latter's third appearance in the UCL summit clash, and the first after their win in 2012.

Chelsea men's and women's team reach Champions League final, first ever club to do so

Chelsea reaching the Champions league semi-final was a sweet victory for the organisation after Roman Abramovich had sacked Frank Lampard midway through the season. The Blues beat Real Madrid 2-0 to advance 3-1 on aggregate to set up a summit clash against Manchester City at the end of this month. Chelsea also became the first club to have both their men's and womne's team compete in the Champions League final in the same seasons, with the Chelsea women's team all set to take on Barcelona later this month.

The Blues, under the tutelage of head coach Emma Hayes, registered their first win in six UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final games, as they defeated Bayern Munich in the last four stage. The Bavarian giants had a 2-1 lead coming into the second leg, but the Chelsea women's team put on a show with Frank Kirby scoring twice to help them clinch a 5-3 aggregate win. Both Chelsea and Barcelona have lifted the women's Champions League title, but the winners will be the first club to have clinched both the men's and women's UEFA Champions Leagues.

Man City vs Chelsea final: Pep Guardiola vs Thomas Tuchel record

The men's Champions League final will also present a great tactical spectacle as Pep Guardiola will face off against Thomas Tuchel. The latter became the first manager to take two different clubs to consecutive Champions League finals after losing last year with PSG and recenty his Chelsea side dashed Man City's quadruple hopes by knocking them out of the FA Cup. The two tacticians tussled in the Bundesliga during their time at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund respectively, before renewing their rivalry in England.

The FA Cup win is Tuchel's only win over the Spaniard, who's Bayern Munich side have registered four wins, with two each over the German's Dortmund and FSV Mainz sides. Chelsea's hopes for a double are still alive as they draw parallels to the 2012 season, while this is an unprecedented season for Man City, who will look to make the most of their opportunity and seal their European dream.

(Image Courtesy: Chelsea FC, Chelsea Women FC Twitter)