Chelsea Boss Confirms Hakim Ziyech Will Miss Saturday's Game; Gives Update On N’Golo Kante

Chelsea will kickstart their 2021/22 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. The match is scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST. Ahead of the Blues' opening encounter, Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Hakim Ziyech will miss the match, and has also given an update on N’Golo Kante's injury.

Chelsea boss confirms Hakim Ziyech will miss game against Eagles

Hakim Ziyech was the star for Chelsea against Villarreal in the Super Cup earlier this week as he scored their only goal in the match. However, he suffered a shoulder injury during the match that forced him off the pitch at Windsor Park. Even though Thomas Tuchel confirmed Ziyech will not require surgery, he did admit that he will miss the game against Crystal Palace.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Tuchel said, "Hakim will miss the game tomorrow for sure because of his injury. The decision has been made to treat the injury conservatively and give him as much time as he needs to get back to the level he was showing in pre-season. We don’t need to consider surgery, which is very good news and we hope he can be back on the pitch in the next few weeks."

Thomas Tuchel gives an update on N’Golo Kante's injury

Another player who would be sidelined for the match against Crystal Palace this weekend is N'Golo Kante. Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the French midfielder is a doubt for Saturday after he picked up a small niggle against Villarreal during the Super Cup. "We have some issues with N’Gole Kante from the final. We need to sort this out, and we will see how he is before we select our team. We have not made our decisions yet, we will take our time and we will discuss with the medical department who we can push to play another 90 minutes," said Tuchel.

Chelsea manager gives an update on Tammy Abraham's future

The uncertainty regarding Tammy Abraham's future at Stamford Bridge has increased with the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. While giving an update on Tammy's future at Chelsea, Tuchel said, "Tammy is in the squad for tomorrow. He is our player and right now, it is Friday afternoon, and the only focus for us is on Saturday's game. Of course, there are always possibilities that players could leave us, especially when we have other players arriving in the same position." The Chelsea boss' response suggests that Abraham could indeed leave the London outfit as the Blues have multiple players who can play in his position.