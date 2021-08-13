Chelsea Boss Jokingly Reveals Requesting Swoops For Haaland, Lewandowski Along With Lukaku

Even though Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku for £98 million ($136m) from Inter Milan, Thomas Tuchel joked that the club-record signing was not enough. Tuchel said that he was interested in signing the trio of Lukaku, Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski, but because of Chelsea's board, he was not able to. The Blues have been linked with Haaland throughout the summer, but it now seems that Borussia Dortmund will keep hold of him for at least another season.

Chelsea boss jokes about signing Haaland and Lewandowski

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel joked about playing Romelu Lukaku and Erling Haaland as strikers with Robert Lewandowski as a number 10 behind them. "Yes, we tried to sign both and wanted Lewandowski as a No 10 in behind. Unfortunately, the board didn't listen, and we only have Romelu. Yes, we missed a lot of opportunities. That's why you find me very upset and not wanting to continue," said Tuchel sarcastically.

Thomas Tuchel insists Romelu Lukaku is the right man for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel did not hesitate to praise new signing Romelu Lukaku ahead of Chelsea's match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, 14 August 2021. Tuchel told reporters, "We’re very happy to have Romelu back. In terms of personality, speed, power, he can hopefully be an excellent addition. He has the power, the physique to help us. He has the experience and personality to have a huge impact. At the same time, he’s a humble guy and a true team player. He cares about Chelsea… we're happy that he’s our player now … We think Romelu’s strengths are a big variety. He’ll give us new power when we cross from the side. I don’t think we have to change our style to make him shine."

Chelsea will be without Hakim Ziyech against Crystal Palace

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Thomas Tuchel also gave an update on Hakim Ziyech's injury, who walked off the pitch during Chelsea's match against Villarreal earlier in the week. Tuchel said, "Hakim will miss the game tomorrow for sure because of his injury. The decision has been made to treat the injury conservatively and give him as much time as he needs to get back to the level he was showing in pre-season. We don’t need to consider surgery, which is very good news, and we hope he can be back on the pitch in the next few weeks."