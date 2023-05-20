Chelsea Boss Lampard Makes Massive Erling Haaland Revelation Ahead Of Man City Clash

Frank Lampard made a startling revelation on Erling Haaland ahead of Chelsea's clash against Manchester City. City could wrap up their Premier League title with a victory against the Blues in their next game. Chelsea have endured a very poor season and won't be playing in Europe next season.

Lampard was given the charge to lead the team for the remaining period of the season following the dismissal of Graham Potter but the Blues have struggled under his tutelage. On the back of two managerial changes and some heavy splashing of money in the transfer window, they were expectations at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard makes massive Erling Haaland claim

Erling Haaland has been a revelation since signing for City from Borussia Dortmund last summer. The Norwegian striker could lift a treble in his very first season and now, Lampard revealed he was gunning for his signature during his time in West London.

"I don't know whether he would have decided to come here anyway but I was a big fan of that [signing Haaland].

"There are some of those that happen, aren't there, that people know about or it could have been this way. People talk a lot about mistakes or things that could have been in football. Whether he would have come here, I don't know but I was pushing big and on a few other players at the time. But he was the outstanding one."

He went on to add, "I don't know whether he would have decided to come here anyway but I was a big fan of that [signing Haaland].

"There are some of those that happen, aren't there, that people know about or it could have been this way. People talk a lot about mistakes or things that could have been in football. Whether he would have come here, I don't know but I was pushing big and on a few other players at the time. But he was the outstanding one."

Both City and Chelsea are a class apart as one will try to stake their claim on both domestic and European fronts while the other will try to finish their season on a positive note.