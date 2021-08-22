Chelsea Boss Tuchel Explains How Romelu Lukaku's Introduction Could Help Timo Werner

Chelsea are preparing to play Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel had some words of encouragement for misfiring forward Timo Werner. While a lot of people have assumed that the signing of Romelu Lukaku spells the end of Werner's time at Chelsea, Tuchel has said that this could actually help the German forward's game.

Tuchel said that the introduction of Lukaku is a big help for Werner as all the attention will be on the former. Lukaku prefers to play through the middle and so that would, in turn, free up plenty of space for Werner to make his move into scoring areas.

"I truly believe that this can be a big upgrade for (Werner)," Tuchel told a pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. "Having the attention on Romelu, who likes to be in the centre of the pitch and to fight physically with defenders, can create space for Timo. (With) the position, he can play a bit wider than he used to play for us last season. To play around Romelu, who is like the reference as a number nine, he hopefully gives Timo the freedom and the space to play around him and feel that it’s easier to find more dangerous spaces and start scoring again."

The German coach is also hopeful that Lukaku will make his debut against Arsenal saying, "We are hoping he’s on the pitch for Sunday and things look like that will happen."

Chelsea fan tells Timo Werner to 'get out of the club'

Several Chelsea fans were permitted to attend Chelsea's open training session on Wednesday, during which an angry fan used the PA system to tell Timo Werner to get 'out of the club.'

The fan said so when the supporters were being asked to give their score predictions for Chelsea's upcoming Premier League match against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Chelsea fan's abuse against Timo Werner was unsurprisingly criticised by the other supporters present in the stadium. One woman was so angry at the disgruntled fan that she stood up and told, "You get out! Who are you? Who do you think you are? Get out!"

While Werner did not directly address the fan's abuse, he did take to his Twitter handle to thank the Chelsea fans for their continuous support and said that he appreciates it.

(Image Credits: AP)