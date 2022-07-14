Thomas Tuchel, the head coach of Chelsea, isn't ruling out the signing of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo before the upcoming season. Speaking to Sky Sports, Tuchel stated that Chelsea has already added a striker in the form of Raheem Sterling and that their current focus is on defence. Tuchel would not rule out the possibility of adding another striker before the 2022–23 campaign, though.

"I would not rule it out [signing another striker] but right now it is not the priority. The priority right now is defence, it's not a secret. From there we need to see what's possible," Tuchel was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

Earlier, several reports had emerged claiming Ronaldo is looking to leave Manchester United ahead of the upcoming season and that Chelsea were preparing to submit an official bid for him. According to Football Insider, Chelsea were preparing to submit a £14 million bid for Ronaldo to sign him for the upcoming season. It was being said that Ronaldo is unhappy with United's performance and their failure to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

Ronaldo, who returned to Old Trafford for a second stint last year, finished the 2021-22 season as the club's highest goal-scorer. Despite Ronaldo's stellar performance, United finished sixth on the Premier League table and as a result failed to qualify for the next edition of the Champions League.

Tuchel on signing high-caliber players

Meanwhile, Tuchel also said that Chelsea must continue to sign high-caliber players in order to compete against top clubs in the Premier League. Tuchel noted that the signing of Raheem shows that Chelsea is capable of bringing in top-class players and also shows the ambition of the club and the ownership. Chelsea saw a change in ownership this year after Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was forced to step down following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"The signing of Raheem shows what we're capable of doing, it shows the ambition of the club and the ownership and it's good because we're all here to win and compete. We love to compete and we love the challenge at the very top. For that we need signings of new quality players or otherwise there's no chance," Tuchel said.

Image: AP