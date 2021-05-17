The race for finishing in the Premier League top 4 heads down to the wire with Leicester City, Chelsea and Liverpool all locked in a battle to seal Champions League qualification. Premier League champions Manchester City and Manchester United have already sealed a place in the competition next season, and are guaranteed a top-four finish regardless of their results in the final two games of the season. Here's a look at how can Chelsea qualify for Champions League and the Chelsea Champions League qualification chances.

Premier League top four: Chelsea UCL qualification scenarios

Chelsea are currently fourth on the Premier League table, one point ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool. The Blues will host Leicester City on Matchday 37 before travelling to Villa Park to take on Aston Villa. Thomas Tuchel's men needed two wins in their last three games, but a defeat against Arsenal last time out has put their position in the top four under threat. Chelsea will need to win both their games to qualify for the Champions League from the Premier League, which will see them amass a total of 70 points, more than Liverpool's 69, if the defending champions win their remaining two games. However, Tuchel's side lost back to back games including the FA Cup Final to Leicester City, who will make the trip to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Chelsea Champions League qualification chances: How can the Blues qualify for UCL if they finish outside Premier League top 4?

A failure to win either of their remaining games will provide Liverpool with the advantage to finish in the Premier League top four. However, Chelsea still have the chance to make the Champions League if they defeat Manchester City in the Champions League final set for later this month. Clubs that win the Champions League automatically qualify for the group stage of the following season’s competition. Chelsea winning the Champions League and finishing outside the top four would put five English clubs in the Champions League group stage. Leicester meanwhile just need a win from either of their final two games against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur to seal a top-four berth, having defeated Manchester United last time out.

Chelsea vs Leicester prediction and preview

No time to dwell. We'll be ready for Leicester tomorrow.#MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/eGL77Tto3Z — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 17, 2021

Chelsea will host Leicester City in their final home game of the season as Thomas Tuchel's men look to bounce back after back to back debacles. The Blues lost to Arsenal in the Premier League before conceding the FA Cup to the Foxes over the weekend. Chelsea will hope that they can overcome the slump and return to winning ay to give them a chance at UCL qualification. Tuchel and Chelsea wouldn't want to rest next season's Champions League hopes on the final against Man City later this month, and a top-four finish will be of paramount importance. Leicester City meanwhile will hope for a repeat of their FA Cup final heroics at Stamford Bridge, with three points set to guarantee them Champions League football, having agonisingly missed out on the same last season. Leicester will be favourites, but Chelsea will surely want to return to winning ways in front of their fans.

(Image Courtesy: Chelsea Instagram)