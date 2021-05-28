Chelsea Champions League Road To The Final: How The Blues Pulled Closer To A 2012 Repeat

Premier League side Chelsea will be suiting up in what will be their only third Champions League final in history when they take on debutants Manchester City. It has been a campaign of Ups and Downs for the Blues, but the side has stepped up in the Champions League under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel. Here's a look at the Chelsea Champions League road to the final, Chelsea Champions League record, team news and our Man City vs Chelsea prediction.

Chelsea Champions League road to the final

Chelsea began the 2020/21 season under coach Frank Lampard, who were drawn in an easy group alongside Europa League holders Sevilla, Krasnodar and Stade Rennes. The Blues were dominant and finished atop their group, with only defeat against Rennes. The group stage results ensured that Chelsea were drawn against Atletico Madrid in the round of 16.

Thomas Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea boss before their Champions League pre-quarters, and the Blues continued their good form, clinching a convincing 3-0 aggregate win over both legs despite the LaLiga giants being the favourites for the clash. Olivier Giroud scored the only goal at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri scoring in the second leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were drawn against Porto in the Champions League quarter-final, and the Blues clinched a regulation 2-0 win away from home to put them in a commanding position. Mason Mount broke the deadlock just after the half-hour mark before Ben Chilwell added a second late into the game. Tuchel's Chelsea survived in the second leg, with Porto snatching a 1-0 win in London, to go out 2-1 on aggregate. Chelsea then faced off against Real Madrid in the semi-final and clinched a 1-1 draw away at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium. The Blues then proceeded to claim a famous 2-0 win at home, with Timo Werner and Mason Mount getting on the scoresheet.

Chelsea Champions League record

The Blues have reached the final for the third time in their history, having made the final in 2008 and 212. While they went out to Man United on penalties in 2008, they clinched an unlikely win over Bayern Munich in 2012 to lift their first Champions League title. In European competition, Chelsea and Manchester City’s only previous meetings came in the 1970/71 Cup Winners’ Cup semi-final, Chelsea won both legs 1-0 to progress to the final, where they beat Real Madrid after a replay. This will be Chelsea's seventh major European final, and the defeat against Man United remains the only occasion where the Blues did not lift the title.

Man City vs Chelsea team news

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has his full squad at disposal with Ilkay Gundogan also brushing off a recent injury scare to be fit for the final. The German should start in a midfield three alongside Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, who is likely to come in after his impressive shift against Paris Saint-Germain. Foden and Mahrez are staples alongside star man and former Chelsea star Kevin De Bruyne. As for Chelsea injury news, doubts remain on the participation of Edouard Mendy, who was off against Aston Villa last time out. N'Golo Kante however is expected to return after a thigh issue, with captain Cesar Azpilicueta set to return to the XI.

Man City vs Chelsea prediction

Man City will enter the tie as favourites having already won the Premier League and the Carabao Cup. The Citizens are looking for their maiden European success and Guardiola will be itching to deliver it to them in a completion he last won in 2011. Meanwhile, Chelsea have been on the upward curve since Thomas Tuchel's appointment and could repeat their heroics of 2012 when they lifted the Champions League title. The Blues will have their tails up having defeated Man City twice over the course of the season and will hope to bag the UCL title on Saturday.

