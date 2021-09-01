Chelsea Charged By FA For Aftermath Of James' Handball As Club Couldn't Control Players

Chelsea has been given time until Friday to respond to two charges placed against them by the Football Association (FA). The London outfit were deemed to have lost control of their players during the 1-1 draw against Liverpool. Thomas Tuchel's side was left furious after Reece James was sent off following a handball on the line. Referee Anthony Taylor was asked to go over to the video assistant review (VAR) monitor to make a decision. He immediately decided to send James off, thereby reportedly leading to arguments with Chelsea players that went beyond the half-time whistle.

Chelsea issued two charges by FA

The FA released an official statement to explain the charges placed against Chelsea. The statement read, "Chelsea FC has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E20.1 following their Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on Saturday. It is alleged that Chelsea FC failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 48th minute of the first half and following the half-time whistle. Chelsea FC has until Friday to provide a response to this charge."

Liverpool vs Chelsea review

Chelsea took the lead against Liverpool in the 22nd minute thanks to a goal from Kai Havertz. However, the Blues were unable to hold onto the lead as they conceded a penalty just before half-time. Sadio Mane's attempted shot at goal hit Reece James on his knee before bouncing and hitting his hand. Since James was standing on the line at the time of impact, it made it seem that he stopped a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Liverpool players began protesting for a penalty as soon as the ball hit James' hand, thereby eventually leading to a VAR check. As per the VAR check, James seemed to have moved his arm towards the ball, thereby giving no option for referee Anthony Taylor but to point to the spot. Mohamed Salah converted the eventual penalty to help equalize for the Reds. Following the penalty, Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and defender Antonio Rudiger were shown a yellow card for their protests. And that was not it, as Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta was also seen arguing with the referee before the sides went into halftime.