Chelsea Clinched A Famous Win Vs Liverpool With Gerrard's Infamous Slip OTD 7 Years Ago

Steven Gerrard was named as one of the first nominees for the Premier League Hall of Fame and is enjoying a successful stint as Rangers boss, but seven years ago he endured his lowest point in football. In a Premier League throwback, he would rather forget, Liverpool travelled to Stamford Bridge to face off against Chelsea with the title race running down to the wire. The Reds were favourites to clinch their first title in 24 years, with a three-point advantage over Manchester City with three matches to go but slipped up in a moment that brought agony to the Liverpool supporters.

Liverpool vs Chelsea 2014: Steven Gerrard slip costs Reds chance to end PL wait

Liverpool had a glorious chance to lift the Premier League title in 2014 with Brendan Rodgers' side assembling a great attacking side with the line up of Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling. With just three games left for the season, the Reds travelled to Chelsea to face off against Jose Mourinho's Blues, arriving with an 11 game winning streak and were five points ahead of their opponents and three points clear of Manchester City, who had a game in hand. A win or a draw would have been enough to knock Chelsea out of the race and maintain the advantage over Man City, but that never came to pass.

Did someone say Liverpool v Chelsea? ðŸ˜‰ pic.twitter.com/0uCFbbZEVF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 13, 2019

Mourinho set up a team to frustrate Rodgers' free-flowing team leading to the infamous "Steven Gerrard slip" that eventually lead to the Reds passing on the Premier League title. In the first-half injury time, Gerrard failed to control a pass by Mamadou Sakho and slipped trying to rectify the mistake. It allowed Demba Ba to latch onto the ball, running through unopposed to open the scoring. The slip was a cruel irony, with the Liverpool captain having gathered the players for an emotional huddle screaming 'we do not let this slip' two weeks prior. Liverpool would go on to lose the game 2-0 after another counter-attack goal in injury time, this time from Willian in the 94th minute.

Liverpool still had a shot at the title if they managed to win their remaining games, and faced off against Crystal Palace eight days later. The Reds looked good as they opened a 3-0 lead over Palace but in the most dramatic fashion Palace battled back to earn a draw after goals in the final 12 minutes of the game. Gerrard never had another shot at the Premier League title and eventually left Liverpool in 2015, spending a final season with MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy. Liverpool meanwhile, ended their wait six years later, winning the Premier League title in 2019/20 under Jurgen Klopp.

