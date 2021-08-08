Chelsea Close In On Romelu Lukaku For £97.5m; Just Shy Of Premier League Transfer Record

Chelsea have been on the lookout for a top striker in the transfer market as current number nine Timo Werner found life difficult at Stamford Bridge. In 35 Premier League games for Chelsea, Werner just scored six goals and managed eight assists. If reports are to be believed, it seems Chelsea have found their man. The Blues are reportedly closing in on re-signing striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5m (€115m). Meanwhile, the highest Premier League transfer fee is £100 million, paid by close rivals Manchester City only a few days ago.

According to top Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, a deal has been confirmed between Chelsea and Inter Milan to sign Romelu Lukaku. As per the agreement, Chelsea will pay Inter €115m and no additional players will be exchanged. Fabrizio further adds that Lukaku will sign a long-term contract for €12m with further add ons.

Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea, confirmed and here we go! The agreement is set to be completed after further talks. €115m to Inter and no players included. Paperworks to be signed once details are fixed. 🔵🤝 #CFC



It seems that the two clubs have finally come to terms after Chelsea saw two of their previous offers rejected. While the details of the first offer are unknown, the second offer was reportedly worth £85m (€100m) plus left-back Marcos Alonso. If a deal will be finalised, then Lukaku would rejoin Chelsea after having left the club in 2014, making just 15 appearances.

Lukaku's staggering stats at Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku, who has a contract with Inter Milan until June 2024, has been a vital member of the side that won the Serie A last season. The Belgian international scored 24 goals and bagged an impressive tally of 11 assists in last season's Serie A campaign. In terms of goals scored, Lukaku only finished behind five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 29 goals last term.

Manchester City signed Grealish and broke PL transfer record

If Chelsea were to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, they would just be shy of the British transfer record set by Manchester City only a few days ago. Pep Guardiola's side reportedly paid £100m to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa. The 25-year old signed a six-year contract.

