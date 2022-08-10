Chelsea Close To Agreeing On Transfer Fee With Barcelona For Frenkie De Jong: Report

Premier League giants Chelsea are reportedly close to agreeing on a £67.6 million deal with La Liga heavyweights Barcelona for the sale of midfielder Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has heavily been in focus ever since reports have emerged that the Catalan giants could take legal action against him if he does not reduce his wages. These reports emerged after Barcelona claimed to have found some evidence of "criminality" in de Jong's contract, which was agreed upon by the previous administration.

Chelsea on verge of agreeing on terms for de Jong

According to Sport, Chelsea and Barcelona are currently in advanced negotiations over the sale of midfielder Frenkie de Jong as it is believed that the two clubs are nearing an agreement over a £67.6 million transfer. It is pertinent to note that Manchester United had reportedly already agreed on terms with the Catalan giants for the sale of de Jong, but it was the player who is unwilling to leave the club because of his deferred wages.

As for his wages, reports claim that Barcelona owes de Jong a staggering £17 million in wages, and as a result, the Dutchman is not willing to leave Camp Nou until he receives the money he is owed. Hence, now it remains to be seen if the 25-year-old would agree on personal terms with the Blues or not.

Barcelona threaten legal action against de Jong

As per The Athletic, the situation involving Frenkie de Jong's contract saga involving deferred wages continues to get uglier day by day. Their reports state that Barcelona has threatened legal action against the 25-year-old if he does not agree to lower his wages. The Athletic's report adds that the 26-time La Liga champions wrote to de Jong on July 15, where they claimed that they had found evidence of criminality in the contract which was agreed upon with the previous administration.

According to the report, Barcelona wants him to settle for the contract he was on before he signed the two-year extension in 2020. As per the previous deal, he agreed to take a pay cut for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, and earn £15.2 million over the next four years until 2026.