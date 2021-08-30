Chelsea Coach Thomas Tuchel Reveals Why Ben Chilwell Has Not Played A Game This Season

England left-back Ben Chilwell has not made a single appearance for Chelsea so far this season. He had part of the England squad that made it to the final of the Euro 2020 and was on holiday after that. Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has said that the reason behind Chilwell not playing is because Marcos Alonso has more playing time and training sessions under his belt.

"For Ben Chilwell, it's very easy. He came back with the latest group (after the Euros and holiday). When he arrived Marcos Alonso had five weeks in his legs from pre-season. He played the first competitive matches after a fantastic pre-season. He was simply way more ready physically which was natural because of the training session and his fantastic games. He played the Super Cup final and three Premier League games. Also, we only have three substitutions allowed and this is a huge problem. Chilly needed his time in training to adapt to the intensity. He is ready now but now wasn't the time to push him into the cold water," was quoted as saying by Goal.com

Tuchel prefers five substitutions to three

Tuchel also talked about the five substitutions rule being reverted back to three as the smaller teams claimed that they were at a disadvantage. "It is a bit sad because you have more tactical opportunities if you have five changes." He said that he does not understand the arguments of the little teams that they have a disadvantage in this case. He was a coach of a little team too and would have loved to have five players available. "I would have made them run 16 kilometers against the top teams. I think it is a huge disadvantage in general in Europe but why do I complain?" he said.

Chelsea's undefeated start to the season

Chelsea have had a great start to the season having won two out of their first three games of the new Premier League season and drawing the other one. They beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their opening game of the league and then managed to overcome their rivals Arsenal in a comfortable 2-0 win. They then faced Liverpool and were reduced to 10 men just before halftime but showed great resolve to hold on for a 1-1 draw. They also managed to beat Villareal on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time in the UEFA Super Cup final. After the international break, they will be up against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge and they will want to add to their great start.

(Image Credits: AP)