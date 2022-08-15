Chelsea Coach Thomas Tuchel's Comments On Referee Anthony Taylor Being Investigated By FA

The Football Association (FA) has reportedly opened up an investigation into Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel's post-match comments regarding Anthony Taylor's officiating. The German manager was left furious after Tottenham Hotspur scored a late equalizer in an interesting and feisty game that ended 2-2. Following the conclusion of the match, he did not hesitate to slam Taylor for his referring decisions.

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Tuchel slams Taylor

According to media outlets such as The Athletic, the FA has opened up an investigation into Thomas Tuchel's post-match comments. Following the conclusion of the match, Tuchel was asked if referee Anthony Taylor has a history of making decisions against Chelsea. In response, the German coach said, "I just don't think that, some of the fans (also) think that. I can assure you the whole dressing room of us, every single person, thinks that.

He then went on to comment upon the goals individually by stating, "I can't understand how the first goal is not offside and I can't understand when a player is pulled by their hair, the other player stays on the pitch. Pull someone else's hair, stay on the pitch and attack the last corner. This is for me without any explanation and I don't want to accept it. Both goals should not stand and it's not a fair result because we were brilliant, and deserved to win. This is my point of view."

Tuchel then went on to state that his players were worried if Anthony Taylor would be in charge of their games again. On being suggested that Taylor should not manage his club's games moving forward, Tuchel replied, "Maybe it would be better. But honestly, we also have VAR to help make the right decision. Since when can players be pulled by hair? Since when is that [not a foul]? If he does not see it, I do not blame him. I didn't see it."

Tuchel's frustration did not end there as he went on to compare the decisions made against his team and the decision made against Tottenham. "When Reece James did a tactical foul it was a yellow card, how many tactical fouls did [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg do today? He hit Reece James in his neck in front of both benches and the fourth official told me they'd go back to it because it was an advantage. Did he go back to it? No, he did not," explained Tuchel.