Chelsea Coach Unfazed By Sanctions In Post-Abramovich Era: 'As Long As We Have A Bus...'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is left unfazed by the sanctions imposed on the club and their owner Roman Abramovich after the UK government recently announced the various restrictions the club will face because of their Russian owner's close ties to Vladimir Putin.

The sporting world has taken strict action against Russia ever since Putin announced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine two weeks ago on Thursday. The Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 16 as of Friday, with Moscow showing no signs of relenting in their pursuit of invading Kyiv.

Amidst the sanctions imposed on Chelsea, their manager Tuchel and their players are left in a precarious position for no fault of their own. Reports suggest that the Blues may be forced to let go of some of their star players, whose contract ends after this season, amongst several other concerns.

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel unfazed by sanctions on club

While speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live after his side's 3-1 victory over bottom club Norwich City on Thursday, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said, "Let's see if it stays like this," in response to the sanctions imposed on the club and owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government. If it does, I don't know. We take it day by day. I didn't see that coming yesterday and I don't know what is coming tomorrow.

Thoughts from the gaffer after our victory at Carrow Road yesterday evening. ⤵️ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 11, 2022

He went on to add, "Everybody can be very sure that we focus on us, to keep the attitude and the mentality right on the training ground and within the team. So far we can trust each other and this will not change. As long as we have enough shirts and a bus to drive to the games we will be there and will compete hard."

The Blues are currently comfortably placed in third place in the Premier League table as they have 56 points, nine points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United, having played a game less.

UK government's sanctions permit Chelsea to compete in PL

While the UK government has imposed various sanctions on Chelsea and their Russian owner Roman Abramovich, the club can still partake in competitions including the Premier League. While the press release explained the sanctions on seven oligarchs in detail, here's a look at how they will impact Abramovich and the Blues.