Chelsea Complete Second Signing Of Summer, Kalidou Koulibaly Joins On Four-year Deal

Chelsea unveiled their second signing of the Transfer window with Kalidou Koulibaly heading to Stamford Bridge from Napoli. With Andreas Christensen and Antoni Rudiger departing the club, the Blues need reinforcement at the back with the club landing an experienced player. Koulibaly, who has been considered one of the outstanding centre-backs in Europe for a number of years, was also a transfer target for Juventus and Barcelona before Chelsea beat their rivals for his signature.

Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea transfer: What does ex-Napoli star bring before table

Chelsea shelled out £34 million ($41m), including add-ons, to get the signature of the experienced Napoli defender. As per reports, Koulibaly is believed to have signed a four-year contract with former Premier League champions which will keep him with the club until 2026. The big centre-back will earn an annual salary of around £8.5m ($10m) during his time at Stamford Bridge.

With Thiago Silva's age not on his side, Koulibaly with his experience will add some steel to the back-line and also help the team remain in contention for major honours despite major players departing the club. Apart from Koulibaly, Goal.com has reported that the club is also looking to add another centre-back, with PSG's Kimpembe and Sevilla's Jules Kounde being linked with the club.

Chelsea news: Kalidou Koulibaly's goodbye message for Napoli fans

After his transfer to Premier League side Chelsea was confirmed, Kalidou Koulibaly penned a heartfelt message on social media for the Napoli fans. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "1 June 2014, an unforgettable date: my arrival in Naples, the beginning of a story of pure love.I was a shy boy, but with a great desire to show the world that I could do it!. Victories, defeats, joys, disappointments. Too many emotions lived together: impossible to summarize them. But I keep everything: in my mind, in my heart".