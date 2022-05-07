Chelsea Confirms Sale Agreement By Todd Boehly-led Consortium To Replace Roman Abramovich

Chelsea's era under Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has finally come to an end with the club officially announcing the new ownership. After the UK government imposed embargoes on Roman Abramovich, Chelsea was operating under a special licence. The license was due to expire on May 31, allowing more than three weeks for the sale to be completed. Now, as per the latest update, terms for new ownership have been agreed upon.

Todd Boehly consortium acquires Chelsea

According to the latest statement released by Chelsea, terms have been agreed for a new ownership group, led by Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss, to acquire the Club. Chelsea sale is expected to be complete by late May, subject to all necessary regulatory approvals.

The statement further mentions that of the total investment being made, £2.5bn will be applied to purchase the shares in the Club and such proceeds will be deposited into a frozen UK bank account with the intention to donate 100% to charitable causes as confirmed by Roman Abramovich. It is pertinent to mention here that UK government approval will be required for the proceeds to be transferred from the frozen UK bank account.

In addition, the proposed new owners will commit £1.75 bn in further investment for the benefit of the Club. This includes investments in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the Women’s Team and Kingsmeadow and continued funding for the Chelsea Foundation.

Roman Abramovich clears air on Chelsea loan repayment

The spokesperson and Chelsea on Friday made a declaration regarding the news about Roman Abramovich's request for repayment of the Chelsea loan and where will the proceedings from the Chelsea sale go. The statement read, "Mr Abramovich has not asked for any loan to be repaid to him – such suggestions are entirely false – as are suggestions that Mr Abramovich increased the price of the Club last minute. As part of Mr Abramovich’s objective to find a good custodian for Chelsea FC, he has, however, encouraged each bidder throughout this process to commit to investing in the Club – including in the Academy, Women’s team, necessary redevelopment of the stadium as well as maintaining the work of Chelsea Foundation."

Regarding the money from the sale of the club, the Spokesperson, in the statement, said, "Firstly, Mr Abramovich's intentions in relation to gifting the proceeds from the Chelsea sale to charity have not changed. Since the initial announcement, Mr Abramovich's team has identified senior representatives from UN bodies and large global charitable organizations who have been tasked with forming a Foundation and setting out a plan for its activities".