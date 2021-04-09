Chelsea Defender Rudiger Sends Teammate Kepa A Message After Training Ground Fight

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has put the minds of Chelsea fans at ease after reports of a Rudiger Kepa fight shocked the Blues' fans who were already in dismay after suffering from a devastating 5-2 defeat at the hands of West Brom. Reports suggest that the duo was involved in a ‘heated argument’ on the training ground with head coach Thomas Tuchel alongside other members of the squad having to intervene and stop the fight.

Rudiger Kepa fight: Defender clears air through Insta post with "hermano"

Reports from the media suggested that Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga stood up to Rudiger when the German defender made a poor challenge on him in training. The situation in the Chelsea dugout which was already tense after the 5-2 defeat to West Brom heated up even more leading to the Rudiger Kepa fight. The German defender was also reported to be forced to move away from the training ground to the Cobham dressing room.

However, the bust-up seems to have settled down as head coach Thomas Tuchel spoke with the media before the Champions League clash against FC Porto and revealed how the team had moved on from the incident. Rudiger also took to Instagram and shared a post on his stories with Kepa Arrizabalaga on Sunday. Rudiger captioned the story: ‘Mi Hermano (my brother),’ along with a heart emoji on the picture of him and the Chelsea shot-stopper.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea preview

Thomas Tuchel record as a Chelsea manager has been impeccable as the German tactician has completely transformed the English team. Under the new manager, the London side has suffered only one loss so far this season with the Blues of London finding themselves slotted fifth on the Premier League table.

Chelsea will be heading into the next match against Crystal Palace in the Premier League brimming with confidence as they managed to shrug off their 2-5 loss to West Brom by recording a massive 2-0 win over FC Proto in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell helped the London outfit bounce back in style as Chelsea now hold a strong chance of making it into the final four of the Champions League.

The Blues will also be seeing the match against Crystal Place as an opportunity to move back into the top four of the Premier League and cement a spot for themselves to feature in the Champions League next season. They have a tough run of fixtures coming up after the Crystal Palace clash as Chelsea are scheduled to play FC Porto in the second leg of The UCL quarter-finals next before hosting Premier League leaders Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-finals.