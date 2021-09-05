'Chelsea Did Not Offer Enough': Sevilla Boss Julen Lopetegui On Jules Kounde Staying Back

Chelsea who were very active in the transfer market, had their eyes set on Jules Kounde when they were looking for a new centre back, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. The south-west London side has already signed star striker Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, but were hoping to land the signature of the French centre-half from Sevilla. However, that deal fell apart in the late hours of the transfer window and according to Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, Chelsea did not offer enough for the player. He admitted that he could not hold back Kounde from leaving but Chelsea did not bid the right amount and the player ended up staying in La Liga.

"Kounde in the end has stayed because the club has decided that it was the right thing to do based on the evaluation of the offers they may have had,” he told Diario de Sevilla. “For me, as a coach, that Jules stays is positive. With the evolution he has had in these two years, it is positive, without any doubt. We trust that he'll continue to grow with us and, above all, perform, which is the most important thing," said Lopetegui as quoted by Goal.com.

Kylian Mbappe was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, and Lopetegui joked about the club making a last-minute bid for the French star forward but were also unsuccessful. "I knew that somehow or other you were going ask me,” he said. “We tried to bring him in at the last minute, but we couldn't."

Strong start to La Liga by Sevilla

Sevilla has gotten off to a good start to the new La Liga season after winning two and drawing one of their first three matches. In the opening game, they comfortably overcame Rayo Vallecano followed by a nervy 1-0 win over Getafe. The third game, however, did not go to plan as they ended up sharing the spoils with Elche after a 1-1 draw. Sevilla now sit second in the table level on points with first-placed Real Madrid, and also Valencia, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Mallorca who are all ranked lower because of goal difference. Their next match is against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League group stage.

(Image Credits: AP)