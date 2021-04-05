Chelsea Duo Kepa And Rudiger Involved In Training Ground FIGHT, Coach Tuchel Intervenes

Thomas Tuchel was forced to dismiss Antonio Rüdiger from a training session earlier on Sunday after the defender was involved in a heated dispute with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga less than 24 hours after Chelsea's shock 2-5 defeat against West Brom at Stamford Bridge. Rudiger and Kepa, neither of whom played in the defeat against West Brom, reportedly got into a heated argument and ended up pushing each other as tempers flared on the training pitch. The pair had to be separated by teammates and Tuchel sent Rudiger away from the pitch to calm down. So here is more on what happened between Kepa and Rudiger.

What happened between Kepa and Rudiger? Kepa Rudiger fight at Chelsea training ground

According to reports from Goal, Chelsea stars Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga were involved in a training ground bust-up less than a day after the Blues suffered a humiliating 2-5 loss against the Baggies. Reports suggest that the Kepa Rudiger fight took place towards the very end of the training session and the duo were involved in a “heated argument”, which then devolved into a shoving match. However, Kepa and Rudiger reportedly made up before leaving the ground, thanks to Tuchel.

It is believed that Rudiger made a late challenge on the goalkeeper during a small-sided game and the latter reacted furiously. The two Chelsea stars then had to be separated by teammates and manager Tuchel sent Rudiger to the changing rooms to calm down. Rudiger later apologised to the Spanish shot-stopper for his rash tackle during the game.

Chelsea vs West Brom highlights: Baggies score five past Chelsea in stunning win at Stamford Bridge

Christian Pulisic opened the scoring for Chelsea in the first half but the Blues were then reduced to 10 men after Thiago Silva was sent off just before the half-hour mark. Matheus Pereira then grabbed two goals for West Brom in stoppage time just before the break to stun the hosts. Callum Robinson then added a thrid for the Baggies before Mbaye Diagne made it 4-1 in favour of the visitors.

Chelsea grabbed a goal back through Mason Mount but Robinson's second of the game made it 5-2 just before the full-time whistle. The game on Saturday was Tuchel's first defeat as Chelsea manager as the German had previously gone 14 games unbeaten in all competitions since taking charge of the club. The Blues remained in fourth place on the Premier League table but are only two points ahead of Spurs, Liverpool and West Ham. Meanwhile, the Baggies remained at the 19th place.

Image Credits - Kepa Arrizabalaga, Antonio Rudiger Instagram