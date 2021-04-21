Chelsea Fans Celebrate After Protesting Outside Stamford Bridge As Team Pulls Out Of ESL

Fans of Premier League giants Chelsea FC gathered outside the team's home ground, Stamford Bridge, to protest against the club's decision of being involved in the highly controversial European Super League. However, the protests soon turned into celebrations as the reports reading "Chelsea pull out of Super League" started to float around on social media.

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 20, 2021

12 teams from across Europe had come together to form a new "elite league" which was expected to be a breakaway competition consisting of the top teams from across Europe to compete against each other. From England, the highly controversial European Super League consisted of the "Big Six" teams in the UK — Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Arsenal — all involved in the competition.

Club statement. — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 18, 2021

.

With the announcements dropping in on Sunday evening, things had gone too far within a matter of days as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, and the UK government also had to be involved along with the FA in an attempt to make sure that the European Super League doesn't go ahead.

Football fans took to the streets across England to stage protests since the start of the new week with many Chelsea fans coming together outside Stamford Bridge as the BLues of London took the field and squared off against Brighton in their Premier League clash.

Fans wasted no time in expressing their anger at the club's decision to be involved with the Super League and demanded the club to take a step to reverse their decision. Fans also revealed banners, hoardings, and signs urging Chelsea's owner, Roman Abramovich, to right the wrong.

Fans rejoice as Chelsea pull out of Super League

The protest seemed to have worked with less than an hour remaining for the kickoff of the home match against Brighton as reports started to flood in suggesting that Chelsea had pulled out of the Super League after putting an official request to withdraw from the new competition. As soon as the news of Chelsea withdrawing from the Super League became public, Chelsea fans turned their protest into celebrations and chanted the club's name in delight outside Stamford Bridge.

The scene at Stamford Bridge as it’s reported Chelsea preparing to withdraw pic.twitter.com/meZpntKiBc — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) April 20, 2021

Despite accomplishing what the fans wanted, the players failed to make it a double whammy as the Blues of London failed to capitalise on their chances in their match against Brighton & Hove Albion that ended in a 0-0 draw. Collecting one point from a possible three against the Seagulls, Thomas Tuchel's men have now moved into the top four of the Premier League table and will aim to continue along with their winning momentum as the Premier League nears the business end of the ongoing campaign.