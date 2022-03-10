The British government issued fresh sanctions against Russian business oligarch and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday and placed unprecedented restrictions on the club’s ability to operate. Abramovich was among the seven wealthy Russians who had their assets seized by the government, as a direct consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has continued for over 14 days. Abramovich earlier announced his decision to sell the club, however, the Russian won’t be able to proceed with the selling anymore.

How will the sanctions on Abramovich affect Chelsea?

The sanctions on Ambramovich put many restrictions on the operations of Chelsea as the government issued a special license for the club so that it can continue to play while the staff also get paid. However, the club now won’t be able to sell any tickets and only season ticket holders will be allowed to watch the team’s game. Moreover, the team will also be barred from selling any merchandise, alongside being ineligible for player transfers and contract renewals.

How did the fans react to the sanctions by the British government?

UK’s decision to seize the assets of Roman and put restrictions on Chelsea received varied reactions from social media users. While some people praised the British government for their strong stance against Russia, Chelsea FC fans felt the decision won’t do any good to the club. A fan mentioned that Chelsea celebrate their 117th birthday on March 10, and expressed disappointment by saying that the club is getting ruined on their birthday.

Why are we so unlucky its actually a curse at this point. — AnimeGamer🐻 (@AnimeGamer_xD) March 10, 2022

I wouldn’t be surprised if this was planned 👀 — Josh 🥶🦅 (@JoshWalkersCFC) March 10, 2022

We are so unlucky but we will continue to lift the blue flag up😭😭 — Abigail 🦁🦁🦁⭐⭐🇬🇭🇬🇭💫 (@Biggirl96285432) March 10, 2022

Chelsea survived a transfer ban for 2 transfer windows,made top 4 with bunch of kids,won thier UCL trophies with managers they hired in January & march



If there’s any club in world football that can survive this sanction then it’s Chelsea,that club function better with chaos!!! — STAN (@OBaStann) March 10, 2022

Pls dont let this happen to chelsea…juz go and protest in front of stamford bridge if u guys are true chelsea fans….. — kuku (@ku_kuu) March 10, 2022

Chelsea just got sanctioned, but Watch them get out of this mess and still win a trophy before Man United. — erNst (@ERNESTHDGAMER) March 10, 2022

More about Roman Abramovich and Chelsea

Abramovich made his wealth in oil and aluminum during the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. He is well known for his friendship with President Vladimir Putin and the former Russian President Boris Yeltsin. The team which had won only one league title in 1955 prior to Abramovich’s arrival in 2003, went on to add 5 Premier League titles from 2004 until now. They won the title consecutively in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. The team further added to their tally by winning the English first-tier tournament in the 2009-10 and 2014-15 season, with the most recent title in the 2016-17 season.

