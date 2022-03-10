Last Updated:

'Hurting our own people' | Chelsea Fans Worry About Future As UK Freezes Roman Abramovich's Assets

The UK government issued fresh sanctions on Roman Abramovich and seven other Russian oligarchs on Thursday, after two weeks of rigorous criticism.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Chelsea

The British government issued fresh sanctions against Russian business oligarch and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday and placed unprecedented restrictions on the club’s ability to operate. Abramovich was among the seven wealthy Russians who had their assets seized by the government, as a direct consequence of the Russia-Ukraine war, which has continued for over 14 days. Abramovich earlier announced his decision to sell the club, however, the Russian won’t be able to proceed with the selling anymore.

How will the sanctions on Abramovich affect Chelsea?

The sanctions on Ambramovich put many restrictions on the operations of Chelsea as the government issued a special license for the club so that it can continue to play while the staff also get paid. However, the club now won’t be able to sell any tickets and only season ticket holders will be allowed to watch the team’s game. Moreover, the team will also be barred from selling any merchandise, alongside being ineligible for player transfers and contract renewals.

How did the fans react to the sanctions by the British government?

UK’s decision to seize the assets of Roman and put restrictions on Chelsea received varied reactions from social media users. While some people praised the British government for their strong stance against Russia, Chelsea FC fans felt the decision won’t do any good to the club. A fan mentioned that Chelsea celebrate their 117th birthday on March 10, and expressed disappointment by saying that the club is getting ruined on their birthday. 

More about Roman Abramovich and Chelsea

Abramovich made his wealth in oil and aluminum during the aftermath of the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. He is well known for his friendship with President Vladimir Putin and the former Russian President Boris Yeltsin.  The team which had won only one league title in 1955 prior to Abramovich’s arrival in 2003, went on to add 5 Premier League titles from 2004 until now. They won the title consecutively in the 2004-05 and 2005-06 seasons. The team further added to their tally by winning the English first-tier tournament in the 2009-10 and 2014-15 season, with the most recent title in the 2016-17 season.

(Image: Instagram-@chelseafc/ANI)

