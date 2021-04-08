Chelsea Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy Breaks Champions League Record For Club

Premier League giants Chelsea managed to shrug off their humiliating 5-2 loss against West Brom and continued to excel in Europe's top-tier competition with the Blues of London registering a convincing 2-0 win over FC Porto in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final. While goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell captured the limelight, it was Chelsea's goalkeeper Edouard Mendy who broke yet another record by keeping yet another clean sheet on Wednesday.

Edouard Mendy stats: Senegal Shot-stopper impresses yet again

Edouard Mendy clean sheets have been a regularity for Chelsea in the Champions League as the former Rennes goalkeeper has proved to be an invaluable addition to Thomas Tuchel's side. He has helped the London outfit win matches singlehandedly by his shot-stopping skills, quick reactions, and ability to command and dictate Chelsea's backline. Particularly excelling for the London club in the Champions League, the Senegal goalkeeper has managed to make a jaw-dropping stat his own as Edouard Mendy record shows that the goalkeeper has now kept more clean sheets than any other Chelsea goalkeeper in a single Champions League season.

He achieved the feat on Wednesday after Chelsea managed to keep FC Porto quiet and end the first quarter-final with one more clean sheet to their name. Featuring in eight UCL matches for Chelsea, Edouard Mendy has now managed to keep an impressive seven clean sheets this season.

The 29-year-old keeper did not put a foot wrong against Porto and managed to make crucial saves in the first half to ensure that Chelsea head into the break without conceding any goal. However, one particular save from Edouard Mendy stood out as when Moussa Marega burst ahead after Antonio Rudiger's poor defending saw the goalkeeper time his run toward the ball perfectly, and spread himself out to block Moussa Marega's shot with his knee.

Edouard Mendy has also been impressive for Chelsea in the Premier League with the Senegal shot-stopper currently finding himself in the top three goalkeepers of the ongoing English domestic league. Mendy has managed to keep 14 clean sheets from 25 Premier League being on par with Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez with Man City's Ederson Moraes leading the contention for the Golden Glove this season.

Chelsea are currently competing on three fronts with the Blues set to lock horns with Manchester City in their FA Cup semi-final clash while aiming to get back into the top four of the Premier League. With less than 10 matches to go in the domestic league campaign and crucial fixtures like the second leg of the Champions League clash still to be played, Edouard Mendy's performances between the sticks will be a critical factor in deciding the outcome for Chelsea. Head coach Thomas Tuchel will be looking to keep his star goalkeeper fit and fresh for all remaining games.