Chelsea Is Very Much On Borrowed Time: UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries

Roman Abramovich is no longer the owner of Chelsea and after he decided to put the club on sale the question remains who will be the new owner of the club. While the answer to the question is yet to be given reports have said that Chelsea is on "borrowed time" over the sale of the club.

Chelsea Sale: Time running out for club to get new owners

Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the United Kingdom government for his alleged links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Cultural secretary Nadine Dorries while on the BBC Newcast podcast revealed that there is a very short window left for that sale to take place. Currently, the club is operating under a special license from the UK government which ends on 31 May.

Dorries in the interview said, "Chelsea's being sold, as you know, and the sanctions apply, so those sanctions still apply during the sale. But what I will say, actually, is that Chelsea is very much on borrowed time at the moment."

According to a BBC report, there are currently three bidders in the running to buy Chelsea for about £2bn. The institutions running to become Chelsea owners are consortiums headed by Sir Martin Broughton, Los Angeles Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly and co-owner of the Boston Celtics Stephen Pagliuca. American bank Raine Group has been tasked with selling Chelsea and the UK government is expected to issue a new licence, allowing the club to be sold once a preferred buyer has been identified.

Will Lewis Hamilton buy Chelsea?

Earlier, Sky Sports News reported that Hamilton has confirmed his interest in being a part of the consortium bidding to purchase Chelsea. Ahead of the Emilia Romagna GP, Lewis Hamilton while speaking on the Chelsea sale said, “ I am a sporting fan, it is the biggest sport in the world, Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and most successful. And when I heard about this opportunity, I was like wow, this is one of the biggest opportunities to be part of something.” It is pertinent to mention that Hamilton and Serena Williams are a part of a consortium featuring proposed investments from the owners of NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, Josh Harris and David Blitzer.