Chelsea Issues Statement On UK Government's Decision To Sanction Owner Roman Abramovich

Premier League outfit Chelsea has released a statement following the UK government's decision to place strict sanctions over Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine including asset freezes and travel bans. The club was up for sale but as per the regulations, the sale has been halted.

As per the guidelines Chelsea FC cannot sell any more tickets for games and its merchandise shop will be closed with immediate effect and nor will it be able to buy or sell players on the transfer market. However, the government has said that it would issue a special licence that allows the fixtures to be fulfilled, staff to be paid and existing ticket holders to attend matches. This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "there can be no safe havens" for those who have supported the invasion.

Chelsea news: Full club statement after Roman Abramovich's assets frozen by the government

"By virtue of his 100 per cent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr Abramovich. However, the UK Government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities.



We will fulfil our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities.



The Club will update further when it is appropriate to do so."

