Chelsea Join Barcelona, PSG In Race To Sign Liverpool's Wijnaldum On Free Transfer

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea are reportedly one of the clubs interested in sealing the transfer of Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum for free this summer. The Dutchman's current deal with the Reds expires in the summer and he's failed to agree to a new contract with the Premier League champions. LaLiga heavyweights Barcelona have also been heavily linked with Wijnaldum, along with Ligue 1 titans PSG.

Wijnaldum transfer news: Liverpool midfielder set to leave for free this summer

The Wijnaldum transfer has been a big talking point this season with his Anfield contract set to expire in June. Multiple Liverpool news reports have claimed that Wijnaldum isn't keen on extending his stay at the red half of Merseyside and plans to leave Jurgen Klopp's outfit in the summer. Wijnaldum has been a key component in midfield for Klopp during his five-year stay at Liverpool, but it now appears almost certain that Wijnaldum will move on to pastures new rather than sign a new deal.

According to reports from Marca, in a surprise turn of events, it seems Wijnaldum might end up staying in the Premier League after all, which could smash Barcelona transfer news and PSG transfer news rumours. Liverpool's rivals Chelsea have joined the race to sign Wijnaldum on a free transfer and are interested in luring the 30-year-old to Stamford Bridge. Wijnaldum joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in 2016 after the Magpies were relegated from the English top division.

Barcelona transfer news: Catalan giants plan to sign Dutch duo of Depay and Wijnaldum

Earlier in March, reports claimed that Wijnaldum had already agreed on a three-year contract with Ronald Koeman's Barcelona once his deal with Liverpool comes to an end. Wijnaldum played under Koeman's Dutch national team before the 58-year-old was appointed as head coach of Barcelona. It is believed that Koeman now wants to sign Wijnaldum and Lyon's Memphis Depay on free transfers as he looks to rebuild the Catalan side.

Reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG and Andrea Pirlo's Juventus are also closely monitoring Wijnaldum over a potential deal. PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino had a close look at Wijnaldum during his time at Tottenham.

Wijnaldum has won the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool over the past two seasons. This term, Wijnaldum has made 42 appearances for Liverpool amid their injury woes. The Reds have had a torrid title defence and currently sit in seventh on the PL table, five points behind Chelsea, who occupy the fourth spot. However, Liverpool are still alive in the Champions League and will face Real Madrid over two legs of the UCL quarter-finals later this month.

