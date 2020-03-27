Chelsea Keen On Signing Bayern Munich Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer: Report

Premier League giants Chelsea are eyeing a move for Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The Blues have been on the lookout for a new goalkeeper after Frank Lampard’s fallout with Kepa Arrizabalaga. The Blues manager has set his priorities on roping in one of the sport's legends between the sticks.

Manuel Neuer transfer news: Transfer to Chelsea on cards?

According to SPORT BILD, Chelsea are keen on landing Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. These reports have emerged after there was a visible fallout between Frank Lampard and Kepa Arrizabalaga. Arrizabalaga became the most expensive goalkeeper in the world after he was signed by Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao for a reported fee of £71 million in the summer of 2018.

Manuel Neuer transfer news: Goalkeeper yet to extend contract

Manuel Neuer’s contract with Bayern Munich runs until 2021. Although the Bavarians are willing to offer a contract extension, Neuer is not satisfied with the new offer. The German goalkeeper reportedly expects a longer contract extension, something that Bayern Munich are unwilling to offer with the arrival of Alexander Nubel, who will join as a free agent at the end of the season.

Manuel Neuer transfer: Bayern Munich set to sign Alexander Nubel

Bayern Munich have agreed on a deal with Schalke 04 goalkeeper Alexander Nubel. The goalkeeper will join the Bavarians in July on a free transfer. The Schalke goalkeeper's arrival could well mark an end to Manuel Neuer’s successful stint with Bayern Munich.

Manuel Neuer transfer: Player's form for Bayern Munich

Manuel Neuer joined Bayern Munich from Schalke 04 in 2011. During his nine seasons so far, the German international has played a pivotal role in Bayern’s dominance in the Bundesliga. His side have won seven league titles in his nine seasons with the Bavarian giants. This season, he has managed 37 appearances. Neuer has 15 clean sheets while conceding 38 goals in all.

Manuel Neuer transfer: Kepa Arrizabalaga's departure from Chelsea likely

Kepa Arrizabalaga has failed to justify his hefty price tag with his performances under Frank Lampard this season. He has played a total of 33 games across all competitions while managing just eight clean sheets in all. The Spaniard has also conceded 43 goals in the campaign this season.

