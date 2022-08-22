Chelsea Keeper Edouard Mendy's Dreadful Error Puts Leeds On Course For 3-0 Win; WATCH

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy committed a dreadful error during their Premier League match on Sunday that saw Leeds United register a 3-0 victory at Elland Road. This is the first time Leeds United have won a game against Chelsea in the past 20 years and Mendy definitely had a role to play in it. Mendy's decision to not clear a backpass was the turning point in the game as it allowed Leeds to score their first goal of the day.

The incident occurred in the 33rd minute after Mendy took too long on the ball in the six-yard box, allowing Leeds winger Brenden Aaronson to steal the ball and score the first goal for his team. Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has described Mendy's blunder as "huge" and said that the mistake cost the team big time. Tuchel said Mendy himself knows that he made a big mistake and is most disappointed.

"He [Mendy] knows himself, with these kind of mistakes I don’t know if it is necessary to speak a lot [to him]. He knows it is a mistake. Everybody in the world sees that mistake and it is a huge mistake in a crucial time of the match. It does not help. He is the one who is most disappointed. It cost us a lot today," Tuchel said after the match.

Leeds United vs Chelsea

Meanwhile, Leeds United scored the second goal of the game in the 37th minute courtesy of Raheem Sterling conceding a free-kick. Rodrigo put an impressive free-kick from into the right corner of the net. Harrison scored the third and final goal of the game in the second half after receiving an assist from Rodrigo.

Adding to Chelsea's misery, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly was sent off following his second yellow card of the game, which he received after deliberately pulling Joe Gelhardt down in the 84th minute.

Leeds United are currently ranked third in the Premier League table thanks to their unbeaten run so far. They have won two out of three games and have drawn one. Chelsea, on the other hand, are ranked 12th on the list with just one win in three matches. They have lost one game and drawn one. Arsenal and Manchester City are presently at the top of the table.

