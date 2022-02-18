Chelsea Keeping Tabs On Barcelona Starlet Gavi But Catalan Giants Have Other Plans: Report

Spanish Giants Barcelona could end up losing one of the promising stars in the summer transfer window with European Champions Chelsea showing interest in the young midfielder. The player in the middle of the transfer news is mIdfielder Gavi. The Spanish international is yet to agree with Barcelona over signing an extension with the club.

Barcelona news: Will Gavi leave Barcelona for Premier League Giants Chelsea?

According to El Nacional Barcelona have been trying to convince Gavi to sign a new contract, but the 17-year-old midfielder has rejected their first offer. The report also states that there are other teams interested in signing the teenager, however, with Chelsea willing to make a bid, but they will have to shell out €50 million to land their target.

As per the report, Gavi receives an amount close to € 300,000 a year, the same as he received when he had not yet made his debut with the first team. Gavi's current deal expires in the summer of 2023 with Barcelona coach Xavi unwilling to let go of his star midfielder. However, Gavi still remains calm over signing on the dotted lines as he knows that his new contract will live up to a Barça headline. However, in the latest update given by transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano Barcelona is not even worried about rumours about Chelsea being linked to Gavi as the player himself has decided to stay at Camp Nou. The tweet further states that new contract talks are at the final stage and €50million release clause will be removed.

Gavi was born in June 2004 (!). Important to remember. Another great performance showing his quality & leadership. ⭐️🔵🔴 #FCB



Barcelona are not even worried with Chelsea rumours as he only wants to stay. New contract talks at final stages, €50m release clause will be removed. pic.twitter.com/azWzfs51wc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2022

Barcelona coach Xavi praises Gavi

Barcelona coach Xavi had recently praised youngster Gavi calling him as ‘brutal’. Having come fro the famous La Masia youth setup, Gavi has gone on to become a vital member of Xavi's plans. While praising the youngster Barcelona head coach had said, “The situations where he steals balls, which are many, when he puts pressure after losses, it’s brutal,” he said, using a Spanish expression that indicates something is extraordinary. He turns very well, he knows how to retain shape, he knows how to be the third man, he knows when he has to come inside. At just 17 years old his performance is spectacular. It’s wonderful to train him.”

Image: Barcelona/ Instagram